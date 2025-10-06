In Pictures

Gallery|Floods

Nepal hit by deadly floods after days of heavy monsoon rains

Disaster officials report at least 47 people killed as landslides and floods wreak havoc.

Nepal hit by deadly floods
Security personnel are deployed to help with the rescue efforts with helicopters and motorboats. [Handout/Nepalese army via AP]

By News Agencies

Published On 6 Oct 2025

Save

Landslides and floods triggered by heavy downpours in Nepal have killed at least 47 people, according to disaster officials.

Torrential downpours have lashed Nepal since Friday, leaving rivers in spate and many areas in the Himalayan nation inundated. Five people are missing, a spokeswoman for Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said on Sunday.

At least 37 people were killed by landslides in the worst affected eastern district of Ilam.

“Heavy rains overnight caused the landslides,” local district official Sunita Nepal said. “Rescue workers have reached the affected areas. It was difficult because many roads were blocked.”

Rivers in the capital, Kathmandu, also swelled, inundating settlements along the banks.

Security personnel were deployed with helicopters and motorboats to assist rescue efforts.

Landslides have blocked several highways and disrupted flights, leaving hundreds of travellers stranded – many returning after celebrating the Hindu festival of Dashain.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki said government agencies were “fully prepared for rescue and relief”.

Monsoon rains, which usually fall from June to September, bring widespread death and destruction every year across South Asia, but the number of fatal floods and landslides has increased in recent years.

Experts said climate change has worsened their schedule, frequency and intensity.

Nepal hit by deadly floods
Nepalese army personnel rescue survivors after flooding in the Jhapa district of eastern Nepal. [Handout/Nepalese army via AP]
Advertisement
Nepal hit by deadly floods
Soldiers help people retrieve their belongings on a flooded street along the bank of the overflowing Bagmati River in Kathmandu. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Nepal hit by deadly floods
A woman wades through a flooded street along a bank of the Bagmati River. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Nepal hit by deadly floods
Torrential downpours have lashed Nepal since October 3, 2025, causing rivers to surge and leaving many areas in the Himalayan nation inundated. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Nepal hit by deadly floods
People look at the Bagmati River as it threatens to rise and flood their neighbourhoods. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Nepal hit by deadly floods
Rivers in the capital, Kathmandu, have swelled, inundating settlements. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Advertisement
Nepal hit by deadly floods
Army personnel carry a landslide survivor for evacuation by helicopter. [Handout/Nepalese army via AFP]