In Pictures

Gallery|Gaza

Israeli air strikes hit Gaza despite Trump’s ‘stop bombing’ demand

Israeli air strikes and shelling destroy homes – in defiance of Trump’s ceasefire call.

Displaced Palestinians shelter on the side of a road
Displaced Palestinians seek refuge on a roadside in the central Gaza Strip. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Published On 4 Oct 2025

Save

Gaza’s civil defence agency has reported that Israel conducted dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City – despite United States President Donald Trump’s demand to halt bombardments following Hamas’s partial acceptance of a ceasefire deal.

“It was a very violent night, during which the (Israeli army) carried out dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City and other areas in the Strip, despite President Trump’s call to halt the bombing,” civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told AFP.

Basal, who works for a rescue force, said 20 homes were destroyed in the overnight attacks.

Gaza City’s al-Ahli Hospital, also known as the Baptist Hospital, reported receiving casualties from a strike on a home in the city’s Tuffah neighbourhood, including four deaths and multiple people injured.

At Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, officials confirmed two children were killed and eight people were wounded when a drone struck a tent in a displacement camp.

The proposal for Gaza, unveiled by Trump this week with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s support, outlines a ceasefire, the release of captives within 72 hours, disarmament of Hamas, and a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

On Friday, Hamas expressed willingness to release captives held in Gaza under the Trump plan but requested negotiations on some specifics and participation in decisions regarding the Palestinian territory’s future.

Displaced Palestinians shelter on the side of a road
A displaced Palestinian girl waits to collect water in the central Gaza Strip. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Advertisement
Smoke rises following explosions in Gaza City
Smoke billows over Gaza City following explosions, after Hamas agreed to release captives and accept specific terms in a US-proposed plan to end the war [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Displaced Palestinians shelter on the side of a road
Hamas has announced its acceptance of key aspects of United States President Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal for Gaza, while indicating that certain elements of the plan still require negotiations. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Displaced Palestinians shelter on the side of a road
Trump responded early on Saturday by telling Israel to "immediately stop bombing Gaza", adding that Hamas was "ready for a lasting peace". [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Displaced Palestinians shelter on the side of a road
While the overall relentless Israeli bombardment seems to have relatively eased, the military conducted a drone strike on a tent in al-Mawasi, southern Gaza, killing two children and injuring several others, according to a source at the Nasser Medical Complex who spoke to Al Jazeera. [Mahmoud Issa /Reuters]
Displaced Palestinians shelter on the side of a road
The deaths mark the first confirmed Palestinian fatalities in Gaza since Trump directed Israel to "immediately" stop bombing the enclave following Hamas's positive response to his proposal. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Advertisement
Displaced Palestinians shelter on the side of a road
Displaced Palestinians sit beside a tent in the central Gaza Strip, following Hamas's agreement to release captives and accept certain terms in a US-proposed plan to end the war. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Displaced Palestinians shelter on the side of a road
More than 66,200 people, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza since October 2023, according to Palestinian health authorities. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]