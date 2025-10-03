Global protests erupt over Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla

Worldwide protests have erupted following Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, with demonstrators demanding stronger sanctions against Israel.

Across continents from Europe to Australia and South America, crowds gathered on Thursday to protest against the Israeli navy’s blockade of 41 ships carrying at least 400 people, including prominent figures like climate activist Greta Thunberg and politicians, who were attempting to reach Gaza, where the UN has reported famine conditions after nearly two years of Israel’s genocidal war.

In Barcelona, about 15,000 demonstrators marched, chanting “Gaza, you are not alone,” “Boycott Israel,” and “Freedom for Palestine”. Spanish television showed riot police forcibly repelling protesters who attempted to breach barriers. Former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau was among those intercepted at sea and now faces deportation along with fellow activists, including Nelson Mandela’s grandson, “Mandla” Mandela.

Several hundred protesters also gathered outside Ireland’s parliament in Dublin, where Palestinian solidarity is often linked to Ireland’s historical struggle against British colonialism. Miriam McNally, whose daughter joined the flotilla, told AFP: “I am worried sick for my daughter, but I am so proud of her and of what she’s doing. She is standing up for humanity in the face of grave danger.”

Paris saw approximately 1,000 protesters at Place de la Republique, while in Marseille, about 100 demonstrators were arrested after attempting to block access to Eurolinks, a weapons manufacturer accused of selling military components to Israel.

In Italy, where major unions have called for a Friday general strike in solidarity with the flotilla, demonstrations spread across major cities. Rome alone saw 10,000 participants, according to police, with protesters chanting: “We are prepared to block everything. The genocidal machine must stop immediately.”

Additional protests occurred in Berlin, The Hague, Tunis, Brasilia, Buenos Aires, Sydney, and Istanbul, where demonstrators marched to the Israeli embassy with banners calling for a “Total embargo on the occupation”. In Brussels, about 3,000 people gathered outside the European Parliament, urging the EU to “break the siege” amid smoke bombs and firecrackers.