Gaza funerals held for unidentified Palestinians, bodies returned by Israel

Funeral procession honours deceased Palestinians amid grief as bodies – many too mutilated to identify – are buried in mass graves in Deir el-Balah.

Hospital employees remove the remains of unidentified Palestinians from a refrigerated truck after they were returned by Israel, outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]

Published On 23 Oct 2025

Israel has returned the bodies of dozens more unidentified Palestinians to Gaza for burial in a mass grave in Deir el-Balah, with some badly mutilated and bearing marks of torture and execution.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that Israel transferred 30 more Palestinian bodies, raising the total returned under the ceasefire agreement to 195.

Under the United States-brokered deal, Israel agreed to return the bodies of 15 Palestinians for each deceased Israeli captive that is returned.

On Wednesday, Israel’s military confirmed it had identified the remains of two more captives recovered from Gaza: Aryeh Zalmanovich and Master Sergeant Tamir Adar.

Hamas has returned the remains of 15 captives since October 10, of the 28 promised under the ceasefire terms.

Gaza’s Health Ministry indicated that relatives have identified 57 of the returned Palestinian bodies, while the remaining 54 unidentified ones were buried on Wednesday.

A funeral procession coordinated by Gaza’s civil defence agency proceeded from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis to a cemetery in Deir el-Balah.

AFP footage from Nasser Hospital captured dozens of bodies in white bags placed on the ground as rescue workers gathered to conduct prayers for the dead.

“Every day I come here, maybe I recognise him from his clothes or the trousers he went out in since October 7,” said Umm Hassan Hammad, who continues to search for her missing son’s body.

The remains of unidentified Palestinians lie outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Members of the Palestinian Civil Defence stand beside the remains of unidentified Palestinians whose bodies were returned by Israel. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Members of the Palestinian Civil Defence carry a body at a cemetery in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
People at a mass burial site inter unidentified bodies of Palestinians who had been held in Israel during the war, after they were handed over by Israel in Deir el-Balah. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Men bury the remains of unidentified Palestinians at a cemetery in Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
The remains of unidentified Palestinians handed over by Israel are buried in Deir el-Balah. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Palestinians in Gaza have prayed at a mass funeral for 54 people previously held in Israeli detention and returned under the ceasefire deal. The bodies were so badly mutilated that health officials could not identify the deceased. [AFP]
The bodies of 54 unidentified Palestinians – returned to Gaza by Israel with some showing signs of torture and execution – are buried at a mass grave site in central Deir el-Balah. [AFP]
Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 68,234 people and wounded 170,373 since October 2023. [AFP]