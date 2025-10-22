In Pictures

Gallery|Environment

Tunisia’s Gabes city on general strike over factory pollution

Gabes paralysed by strike as residents demand closure of polluting chemical plant threatening health and livelihoods.

Tunisian city on general strike over factory pollution
Protesters carry placards and wave national flags as they march in the city of Gabes. [Mohamed Khalil/AFP]

By News Agencies

Published On 22 Oct 2025

Save

A general strike and tens of thousands of protesters brought the southern Tunisian city of Gabes to a standstill, backing demands for the closure of a state chemical plant blamed for a pollution crisis.

Shops, markets and schools shut down on Tuesday during the strike, halting economic activity in coastal Gabes in response to a call by Tunisia’s main trade union, the UGTT.

Crowds held up banners condemning the environmental pollution caused by the CGT phosphate plant over the years, which critics say now threatens the health of thousands of residents.

Protesters marched through the city, chanting slogans such as “Gabes wants to live” and “dismantle the polluting units”.

Earlier this month, President Kais Saied said Gabes was suffering an “environmental assassination” due to what he called criminal policy choices by previous authorities, blaming them for widespread cancer and respiratory illness, as well as the destruction of local ecosystems.

Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani said on Monday that the government would build a cancer hospital in Gabes to deal with rising cases, but gave no timeline.

In 2017, the Tunisian government promised to gradually shut down the factory. However, earlier this year, authorities said they would instead ramp up production at the plant.

Environmental groups have warned that marine life has been severely affected, with local fishermen reporting a dramatic decline in fish stocks over the past decade, impacting a vital source of income for many in the region.

Advertisement
Tunisian city on general strike over factory pollution
Workers in Gabes launched a general strike following weeks of protests over the chemical factory pollution residents blame for a spike in serious health issues. [Mohamed Khalil/AFP]
Advertisement
Tunisian city on general strike over factory pollution
Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani said on Monday that the government would build a cancer hospital in Gabes to deal with rising cases, but gave no timeline. [Mohamed Khalil/AFP]
Tunisian city on general strike over factory pollution
President Kais Saied said earlier this month that Gabes was suffering an “environmental assassination” due to what he called criminal policy choices by previous authorities. [Mohamed Khalil/AFP]
Tunisian city on general strike over factory pollution
Protesters brought the southern Tunisian city of Gabes to a standstill. [Bassem Aouini/AP Photo]
Tunisian city on general strike over factory pollution
Protesters march through the city of Gabes. [Mohamed Messara/EPA]
Tunisian city on general strike over factory pollution
The closed Gabes railway station after the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) called the regional general strike. [Mohamed Messara/EPA]
Advertisement
Tunisian city on general strike over factory pollution
Shops, markets and schools shut down on Tuesday during the general strike. [Mohamed Messara/EPA]
Tunisian city on general strike over factory pollution
A CGT phosphate processing plant in the southern city of Gabes. [Mohamed Khalil/AFP]