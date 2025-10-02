In Pictures

Hopes dim for survivors after Indonesia school building collapses

Hundreds await news of loved ones as rescue teams cautiously use heavy machinery in Indonesia school collapse mission.

People use cardboard boxes to shelter from the sun as they stand behind barricade tape as rescuers search for survivors at the al-Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo, East Java province. [Juni Kriswanto/AFP]

Published On 2 Oct 2025

Indonesian authorities have deployed heavy machinery to shift massive sections of a collapsed school, with approximately 59 teenage students still unaccounted for, three days after the devastating structural failure.

After consulting with families of the missing students and detecting no further signs of life beneath the rubble, officials made the decision to proceed.

“In any case, we will be very, very careful when using the heavy machines,” stated Coordinating Minister Pratikno, emphasising that despite the bleak outlook, operations would continue with extreme caution.

The catastrophe occurred on Monday when the prayer hall at the century-old al-Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo, eastern Java, collapsed, burying hundreds of people. According to officials, two unauthorised additional floors were under construction above the two-storey building, and the foundation evidently failed during concrete pouring.

Currently, five people are confirmed dead, more than 100 are injured, and more than two dozen hospitalised with serious injuries, including head trauma and fractures. The victims were primarily male students aged between 12 and 19 from grades seven to 12. Female students, who were praying in a different section of the building, escaped.

As the critical 72-hour window – when survival chances significantly diminish – passed, nearly 220 workers continued their efforts at the site with ambulances on standby. The arrival of numerous body bags, however, indicated the increasingly grim situation.

Suharyanto, head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency, acknowledged, “We are no longer considering the possibility of survivors remaining, but we will still proceed with caution,” while noting uncertainty about the exact number of missing individuals. “We really hope that these 59 people are not there under the rubble.”

Hundreds of family members have maintained a constant vigil at the school since Monday, sleeping on government-provided mattresses in corridors while waiting for updates.

Among them is Hafiah, whose 15-year-old ninth-grade son Muhammad Abdurrohman Nafis is missing. “I can’t give up, I have to believe that my son is still alive, he is a hyperactive boy … he is very strong,” she said, remembering how eagerly he had eaten his favourite satay rice during her visit just one day before the collapse. With his junior high graduation approaching, Nafis had planned to study mechanical engineering in high school.

“I can’t give up as the rescue team is currently trying to help our children out,” Hafiah added, expressing her profound helplessness.

Rescuers detected "no more signs of life" under the rubble of a collapsed Indonesian school where 59 people remain missing. [Juni Kriswanto/AFP]
Members of a police forensic unit collect DNA samples from students' family members. [Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo]
Relatives of missing students are seen behind a barricade tape as rescuers search for survivors. [Juni Kriswanto/AFP]
Part of the multistorey al-Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, on the island of Java, gave way suddenly on Monday as students gathered for afternoon prayers. [Trisnadi/AP Photo]
After days of rescue operations, 59 people were still feared buried under the rubble after at least five people had been confirmed dead. [Juni Kriswanto/AFP]
Distraught and tearful families waited anxiously near the site for news of their loved ones. Residents near the school offered the families to stay in their homes as they waited, according to APF. [Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo]
"I've been here since day one. I am hoping for the best news, that my brother survives. I am still hopeful," said Maulana Bayu Rizky Pratama, whose 17-year-old brother is missing. [Trisnadi/AP Photo]
Rescuers pulled five survivors from the rubble on Wednesday as frantic parents demanded searchers speed up efforts to find dozens of children believed to still be trapped. [Juni Kriswanto/AFP]
The families of the missing agreed on Thursday for heavy equipment to be used, Pratikno, the coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs said, adding that rescuers would exercise "extreme caution". [Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo]