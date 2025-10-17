In Pictures

Features|Women

Women in remote Guatemala find strength in shared voices

Over 500 women in Baja Verapaz and Chimaltenango unite in clubs to foster self-worth, community support and confidence.

Through Well-Being Club sessions in Guatemala, women find their voice, strengthen self-esteem, and heal together.
Through Well-Being Club sessions in Guatemala, women find their voice, strengthen self-esteem, and heal together. [Luis Pedro Lara/IOM]

By Melisa Kljuca

Published On 17 Oct 2025

Save

San Miguel Chicaj, Guatemala — In the remote highlands of Baja Verapaz, women are rediscovering their strength through a simple yet powerful tool: their voices. For generations, Indigenous women in Guatemala have carried families and traditions, but their own wellbeing often came last.

Now, through “Well-Being Clubs” supported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), silence is giving way to self-esteem, healing and resilience.

“Many women suffer from a lack of love and respect,” says Reina from San Miguel Chicaj. “We need to know ourselves, value ourselves, and strengthen our self-esteem.”

San Miguel Chicaj, home to 33,000 people, belongs to the Achi Maya territory, where farming and weaving keep centuries-old traditions alive. Yet isolation leaves many women feeling invisible. “Sometimes we’re overlooked because our villages are so far away,” says Norma, a young participant.

The Well-Being Clubs offer safe spaces where women can explore emotions, practice stress management, and build confidence in their own languages, Achí and Kaqchikel. More than 500 women and girls in Baja Verapaz and Chimaltenango have joined so far, with sessions led by local facilitators.

“It was something beautiful,” says Norma. “We made time for ourselves, even with chores waiting at home. We set that time aside to learn from one another.”

Guided by facilitator Vanessa Canahuí, more than 300 women in San Miguel Chicaj took part in 10 sessions in Achi. In Santa Apolonia, Chimaltenango, 200 women joined activities in Kaqchikel, spoken by 90 per cent of the community. “Our words have power, in Kaqchikel they are heard more clearly,” one woman reflected.

Advertisement

The clubs combine psychosocial support with community resilience, addressing vulnerabilities linked to migration. Women practise gratitude journals, self-regulation exercises, and trust-building activities such as drawing blindfolded while guided by peers. “It reminded me how much we depend on others and how valuable support can be,” says Jacqueline, a participant.

By listening, validating, and encouraging each other, women strengthen their confidence and reaffirm their rights. Ortensia explains: “Some neighbours don’t dare to come, they just stay home with chores. I encourage them to join because women have rights and play an important role in our community.”

The initiative is part of a regional project in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador to support women in communities with high risks of irregular migration. Funded by the Government of Canada, it helps women reclaim their voices and through them, their futures.

“When a woman finds her voice, she finds her power,” Jacqueline says. “And when she does so within her community, change multiplies.”

This photo gallery was provided by the International Organization for Migration.

Vanessa Canahuí, facilitator of the Well-Being Club in San Miguel Chicaj, guided sessions for women to help them build trust, resilience, and self-esteem.
Vanessa Canahuí, facilitator of the Well-Being Club in San Miguel Chicaj, guided sessions for women to help them build trust, resilience, and self-esteem. [Luis Pedro Lara/IOM]
Advertisement
Women in Santa Apolonia practice guided drawing while blindfolded, an exercise highlighting the value of trust, support, and interdependence.
Women in Santa Apolonia practise guided drawing while blindfolded, an exercise highlighting the value of trust, support, and interdependence. [Luis Pedro Lara/IOM]
“We were blindfolded and had to draw while another person guided us. It reminded me how much we depend on others and how valuable support can be,” says Jacqueline.
“We were blindfolded and had to draw while another person guided us. It reminded me how much we depend on others and how valuable support can be,” says Jacqueline. [Luis Pedro Lara/IOM]
“Many women suffer from a lack of love and respect,” says Reina from San Miguel Chicaj. “We need to know ourselves, value ourselves, and strengthen our self-esteem.”
“Many women suffer from a lack of love and respect,” says Reina from San Miguel Chicaj. “We need to know ourselves, value ourselves, and strengthen our self-esteem.” [Luis Pedro Lara/IOM]
The Well-Being Clubs give Indigenous women safe spaces to reconnect with themselves, build confidence, and grow together.
The Well-Being Clubs give Indigenous women safe spaces to reconnect with themselves, build confidence, and grow together. [Luis Pedro Lara/IOM]
Women explore emotions and stress management through interactive games and practical exercises at the Well-Being Club.
Women explore emotions and stress management through interactive games and practical exercises at the Well-Being Club. [Luis Pedro Lara/IOM]
Advertisement
“It was something beautiful,” says Norma. “I felt included and valued in an activity that strengthened my sense of worth as a woman.”
“It was something beautiful,” says Norma. “I felt included and valued in an activity that strengthened my sense of worth as a woman.” [Luis Pedro Lara/IOM]
Life in the remote mountains of Baja Verapaz can feel isolating, but women gather at the Well-Being Club to share experiences and grow together.
Life in the remote mountains of Baja Verapaz can feel isolating, but women gather at the Well-Being Club to share experiences and grow together. [Luis Pedro Lara/IOM]
Women take part in an “emotions game,” one of several activities designed to help them recognize and express their feelings.
Women take part in an “emotions game,” one of several activities designed to help them recognise and express their feelings. [Luis Pedro Lara/IOM]
From journaling to group discussions, the sessions created safe spaces where women’s voices were heard and valued.
From journalling to group discussions, the sessions created safe spaces where women’s voices were heard and valued. [Luis Pedro Lara/IOM]
Through these clubs, women gain tools to make decisions about their lives and propose changes that benefit their communities.
Through these clubs, women gain tools to make decisions about their lives and propose changes that benefit their communities. [Luis Pedro Lara/IOM]
Local facilitator Vanessa Canahuí encourages women to express themselves in Achí, creating a safe space where trust and confidence can flourish.
Local facilitator Vanessa Canahuí encourages women to express themselves in Achi, creating a safe space where trust and confidence can flourish. [Luis Pedro Lara/IOM]
With warmth and patience, Vanessa guided 300 women through ten Well-Being Club sessions in San Miguel Chicaj.
With warmth and patience, Vanessa guided 300 women through 10 Well-Being Club sessions in San Miguel Chicaj. [Luis Pedro Lara/IOM]
In the remote mountains of Baja Verapaz, Well-Being Club sessions help Indigenous women find their voice and strength, creating change that will echo through generations to come.
In the remote mountains of Baja Verapaz, Well-Being Club sessions help Indigenous women find their voice and strength, creating change that will echo through generations to come. [Luis Pedro Lara/IOM]