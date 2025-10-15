In Pictures

Gallery|Football

Protesters in Italy demand Israel boycott before World Cup qualifier

Italy beat Israel 3-0 in the World Cup qualifier as protests and heavy security surrounded the match in Udine.

People protest against the participation of the Israeli national football team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Italy, in Udine [Luca Bruno/AP Photo]

By News Agencies

Published On 15 Oct 2025

Italy’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Israel was preceded by clashes between some pro-Palestinian demonstrators and police, while thousands of others peacefully marched through Udine in protest at the hosting of a match they felt should not be played.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement signed on Monday, along with an exchange of captives between Israel and Hamas, did nothing to diminish the resolve of about 10,000 protesters who descended on the small city in Italy’s far northeast, a small section of whom were involved in unrest at the end of the march.

More than 1,000 police officers and army personnel were deployed on Tuesday, with helicopters and drones flying overhead to keep watch on a demonstration near the Bluenergy Stadium, where the Group I fixture was held, and was won 3-0 by Italy.

There was little chance of protesters reaching the stadium, as checkpoints were set up in a ring around it, with spectators required to pass concrete barriers and metal detectors to watch a match – key to Italy’s bid to qualify for a World Cup for the first time since 2014.

There is anger in Italy over the country’s football federation (FIGC) refusing to consider a boycott of matches against Israel.

“The Norwegian FA has begun taking a position against the presence of Israeli teams; there’s a totally different type of behaviour across the board compared to what you see here in Italy,” said Carlina, an activist from Udine Committee for Palestine who helped organise the march.

A large section of Italian fans in a small crowd of 10,000 loudly booed the Israeli national anthem before being drowned out by applause.

There was further applause when Mateo Retegui put Italy ahead from the penalty spot in stoppage time at the end of the first half, and he ensured Italy at least second place in the group and a playoff spot with a beautiful curling finish in the 74th minute, before Gianluca Mancini headed in the third goal late on.

Only the top spot offers automatic qualification for next year’s finals in the US, Canada, and Mexico, and Norway lead Italy by three points and a vastly superior goal difference with two matches remaining.

Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a large Palestinian flag as they gather in solidarity with Palestine in Udine. [Stefano Rellandini/AFP]
There is anger in Italy over the country’s football federation (FIGC) refusing to consider a boycott of matches against Israel. [Luca Bruno/AP Photo]
About 10,000 people attended the pro-Palestinian march in Udine. [Stefano Rellandini/AFP]
Chants of "Freedom for Palestine" and "Show Israel the red card" echoed through Udine as participants called for Israel to be banned from international sporting events. [Valeria Ferraro/Anadolu]
The Italian football federation said about 9,000 tickets had been sold for the match against Israel, well short of the reduced capacity of 16,000. [Valeria Ferraro/Anadolu]
Local authorities issued a slew of restrictions, including road closures and parking limits, and installed concrete barriers around the stadium to create security zones. [Valeria Ferraro/Anadolu]
At the end of the march, some protesters threw firecrackers and crowd control barriers at anti-riot police, who responded with water cannons and tear gas. [Valeria Ferraro/Anadolu]