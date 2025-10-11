In Pictures

Kim Jong Un unveils North Korea’s ‘strongest nuclear weapon’ at parade

Kim Jong Un highlights nation’s military power with the debut of its strongest nuclear missile at a grand parade.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures during a military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea. [KCNA via Reuters]

By News Agencies

Published On 11 Oct 2025

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has presided over a major military parade featuring the nation’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile as international dignitaries looked on, state media KCNA reported.

The Friday night parade commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s founding, following Thursday’s celebrations. Among the foreign guests in Pyongyang were Chinese Premier Li Qiang, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Vietnam’s Communist Party leader To Lam.

During the parade, North Korea showcased its advanced Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, which KCNA characterised as the nation’s “strongest nuclear strategic weapon system”.

While the Hwasong ICBM series provides North Korea with the theoretical capability to strike anywhere in the United States, experts remain uncertain about its guidance precision and whether its warhead could survive atmospheric re-entry.

“The Hwasong-20 represents, for the moment, the apotheosis of North Korea’s ambitions for long-range nuclear delivery capabilities. We should expect to see the system tested before the end of this year,” said Ankit Panda of the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“The system is likely designed for the delivery of multiple warheads … Multiple warheads will increase stresses on existing US missile defence systems and augment what Kim sees as necessary to achieve meaningful deterrence effects against Washington.”

In his address during the parade, Kim offered “warm encouragement” to North Korean troops serving abroad, notably in Russia’s Ukraine war, noting their heroism would extend beyond national defence to “outposts of socialist construction,” according to KCNA.

“Our army should continue to grow into an invincible entity that destroys all threats,” Kim declared.

Kim also met with Medvedev on Friday, who remarked that North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia in Ukraine demonstrated the trust between their nations. Kim expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation with Russia and engage in diverse exchanges to achieve mutual goals, KCNA reported.

At a grand military parade attended by foreign dignitaries, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showcased his nuclear arsenal's most formidable weapons, featuring a new intercontinental ballistic missile that analysts believe he may test in the coming weeks. [KCNA via Reuters]
The parade, commencing Friday night amid rainfall to commemorate the ruling Workers' Party's 80th anniversary, underscored Kim's expanding diplomatic influence and unwavering commitment to developing an arsenal capable of striking both the United States and his Asian adversaries. [KCNA via Reuters]
North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency announced on Saturday that the parade showcased the Hwasong-20, a new intercontinental ballistic missile that has not yet been tested. The agency described it as the country's "most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system". [KCNA via Reuters]
In his address during the parade, Kim called for his armed forces to "continue to grow into an invincible entity that destroys all threats," though he refrained from directly referencing Washington or Seoul, according to KCNA's published remarks. [KCNA via Reuters]
KCNA reported that among the parading soldiers were units described as "the invincible overseas operations unit that fully demonstrated the spirit of the Korean people," indicating these were likely the troops Kim had deployed to Russia to support its military campaign against Ukraine. [KCNA via Reuters]
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, during the latter's visit to Pyongyang. The visit coincided with celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). [KCNA via Reuters]
North Korea has recently test-launched numerous ICBMs capable of striking the US mainland, including advanced models equipped with solid propellants. These solid-fuel missiles offer significant tactical advantages over North Korea's earlier liquid-fuelled weapons, as they are more mobile, easier to hide, and can be deployed more rapidly. [KCNA via Reuters]
The parade featured the inaugural display of the massive Hwasong-20 missile, mounted on an imposing 11-axle launcher truck. This new weapon had only recently been revealed to exist, following North Korea's test of an advanced solid-fuel rocket engine specifically developed for future intercontinental ballistic missiles. According to state media, this engine, constructed using carbon fiber technology, delivers superior power compared with its predecessors. [KCNA via Reuters]
Other weapons showcased included shorter-range ballistic, cruise, and supersonic missiles, which North Korea has previously claimed can deliver nuclear strikes against targets in rival South Korea. [KCNA via Reuters]