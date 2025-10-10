In Pictures

Displaced Palestinians begin pained journey home as Gaza truce takes hold

Israeli forces begin pulling out of key Gaza areas as ceasefire agreement starts after intensive US-led diplomatic push.

Displaced Palestinians walk along the coastal road to return home.
Displaced Palestinians journey along the coastal road near Wadi Gaza in the central Gaza Strip, making their way towards northern Gaza [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Published On 10 Oct 2025

Thousands of displaced Palestinians have begun returning to their abandoned and mostly destroyed homes, as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas takes hold, with Israeli forces withdrawing from parts of Gaza.

Families started moving from western residential areas on Friday back towards Gaza City’s main districts, areas from which they were previously forced to flee.

Several Israeli military brigades and divisions have pulled out from central Gaza regions as well.

At the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, families have begun travelling northward, though many remain waiting to enter areas in the Netzarim Corridor, where Israeli forces were stationed. They are holding there until the final Israeli tank departs the area.

Concerning developments include heightened activity of Israeli drones, fighter jets, and warships since early morning. Multiple attacks were reported in the morning at locations where people were gathering to return home.

A huge procession of displaced Palestinians moved northward through dust-filled roads towards Gaza City, the territory’s largest urban centre, which had experienced intense Israeli military operations just days earlier.

“Thank God my house is still standing,” said Ismail Zayda, 40, in the Sheikh Radwan area in Gaza City. “But the place is destroyed, my neighbours’ houses are destroyed, entire districts have gone.”

The Israeli military announced the ceasefire agreement took effect at noon local time (09:00 GMT). Israel’s government ratified the ceasefire with Hamas early Friday, setting in motion a partial troop withdrawal and complete suspension of hostilities in Gaza within 24 hours.

Israeli captives are scheduled for release within 72 hours afterwards, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

The first phase of United States President Trump’s plan to end the two-year Gaza conflict requires Israeli forces to withdraw from major urban centres, though they will maintain control of approximately half the enclave’s territory.

Once the agreement takes effect, aid trucks carrying food and medical supplies will enter Gaza to assist civilians, hundreds of thousands of whom have been living in tents after their homes were destroyed and entire cities reduced to rubble.

The Israeli military has begun withdrawing its troops beyond the boundary established in the Gaza agreement, triggering the migration of displaced families from southern areas of the enclave towards the north. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians navigate through a damaged neighborhood in Gaza City, surveying the aftermath of an Israeli military operation following the Israeli government's ratification of a ceasefire with Hamas. [Ebrahim Hajjaj/Reuters]
Palestinians look towards Gaza City from a hilltop in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Displaced Palestinians walk along the coastal road near Wadi Gaza in the central Gaza Strip, moving towards northern Gaza. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Displaced Palestinians gather on the coastal road near Wadi Gaza in the central Gaza Strip after Israel and Hamas have agreed to a pause in their war and the release of the remaining captives. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Israeli soldiers walk near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, after Israel and Hamas have agreed to a pause in their war and the release of the remaining captives. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
According to a military update, as of 12:00pm local time (09:00 GMT), the Israeli forces positioned themselves in the latest deployment lines, in accordance with the outline of the ceasefire agreement. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 67,194 people and wounded 169,890 since October 2023. Thousands more are believed to be buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings. [Ebrahim Hajjaj/Reuters]
Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli military attack on the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on Friday, October 10, 2025. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]