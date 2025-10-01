In Pictures

Mysterious, majestic; Sudan’s Nuba Mountains

A glimpse into a secluded community and thousands of IDPs it hosts, and how the arrival of the RSF worries them.

A groom arrives from his village to the giving of the dowry during a wedding in Kauda on April 18, 2025. The wedding was going to be delayed, with a famine during the last dry season stretching people's resources. The bride and groom, who would usually pay for the wedding, were no longer able to, so the community came together, raising what was needed for the dowry. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]

By Andrei Popoviciu

Published On 1 Oct 2025

The skyline of the vast and rugged Nuba Mountains in Sudan, stretching across the south of the country’s South Kordofan region, is defined by rocky hills and scattered huts.

Constant war has put pressure on the region’s Nuba people for decades, as the government in Khartoum starved and bombed them for decades after the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), the rebel group in control, fought for autonomy in the mountains.

More recently, ethnic cleansing campaigns by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have further haunted the local population.

Then, at the start of this year, the SPLM-N picked a side in the war, allying with the RSF, a group accused of genocide, war crimes and ethnic cleansing, which has battled the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) for control of the country since 2023.

The pact stirred deep uncertainty and mixed emotions among residents of the Nuba Mountains.

Some residents, scarred by past RSF abuses, regard the move with suspicion, but many are too afraid to speak openly, choosing instead to trust that their leaders’ decision will bring peace to the region.

Despite lingering fear, many hope the alliance could open a path to stability and peace – something desperately needed after decades of continual wars.

Conflict has brought hunger to the Nuba Mountains more than once, its spectre looming larger now that the new alliance might bring more fighting.

In 2024, a year into the war, famine was declared in parts of the mountains, driven by aid blockages by the warring parties, failed harvests and locust swarms.

The local communities and the more than one million internally displaced people who have arrived in the region since the war began in 2023 survived on leaves and scraps, and continue to be food insecure.

Doctors across the region report a surge in malnutrition, especially among children and pregnant women, and warn of a silent mental health crisis among the displaced.

And yet, amid this devastation, a powerful spirit of solidarity endures. Communities reach across lines of faith and geography to support one another.

Local communities have welcomed the internally displaced into their homes, and those who settled in camps have formed tight-knit communities that help each other.

Members of a congregation sit outside under the shade of a tree during an Easter Sunday service because there were no seats left in their church, in Kauda on April 20, 2025. About three-quarters of the people in the Nuba Mountains are Christian. Secularism is one of the core values that the SPLM-N has been fighting the Sudanese government over, for decades. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
A group of women dressed in white dance and chant after an Easter Sunday service in Kauda on April 20, 2025. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Worshippers in a mosque in the region's capital, Kauda, on April 20, 2025. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Hassan Mouhamed, 22, left, and Mahmoun Alim, 30, right, both RSF fighters, recover from abdominal shrapnel and bullet wounds received while fighting against the Sudanese Armed Forces, in a hospital in Khor al-Dalib, South Kordofan, on April 21, 2025. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
A member of the RSF serves coffee to injured members of the group - all injured in the same battle - at a hospital in South Kordofan on April 21, 2025. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Haylu Sarafiya, an RSF fighter, shows his newly amputated leg as he lies recovering from a gunshot wound in the mens' ward of a hospital in South Kordofan on April 25, 2025. After an alliance between the SPLM-N and RSF in early April, RSF fighters came into the SPLM-N's territory with dozens of wounded fighters to be treated. This put civilians at risk by using valuable medical resources and creating credible targets for the SAF. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Women wait for a milk supplement in a malnutrition ward of the Cap Anamur hospital In Kauda on April 20, 2025. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Hassan Muhamad, 50, centre, an SPLA-N solider fighting since 1989, lies recovering from abdominal shrapnel wounds under the shade of a tree at a hospital in South Kordofan on April 21, 2025. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
An RSF fighter walks through a street with his gun in Tongoli on April 22, 2025. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
People walk the main path to al-Hilu IDP camp in Dellami County where 12,000 people displaced by the war in Sudan now live, in Tongoli on April 23, 2025. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
A bed sits made before dark for newly arrived IDPs in al-Hilu IDP camp in Dellami County where 12,000 people displaced by the war in Sudan now live, in Tongoli on April 22, 2025. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Residents of al-Hilu IDP camp dig a trench from nearby Tongoli town to the camp to lay a water pipe so people no longer need to walk all the way to the town for water, on April 23, 2025. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Khalda Abdallah, centre, points out the best place for new huts to avoid rain run-off. She has been living in makeshift shelters under trees for more than 20 days in al-Hilu IDP camp in Delami County, on April 23, 2025. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]
Women walk to receive food aid at a clinic in the Loembre IDP camp in Delami County, on April 25, 2025. [Guy Peterson/Al Jazeera]