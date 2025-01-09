In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Hollywood stars lose homes as out-of-control wildfires engulf Los Angeles

Fast-moving blaze kills at least five and puts 130,000 under evacuation orders in the heartland of US film industry.

The wind whips embers as the Palisades fire burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 8
The wind whips up embers as the Palisades fire burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles, California [Ringo Chiu/Reuters]
Published On 9 Jan 2025

The Hollywood Hills was burning uncontrollably on Thursday morning as the worst wildfires in the history of Los Angeles raged across the city with a crescent of flame visible from space.

The fast-moving blaze broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, threatening the heartland of the United States film industry as firefighters battled to control it amid dry, hurricane-force winds hindering operations and spreading the flames.

At least six separate wildfires were burning in Los Angeles County, killing at least five people and putting 130,000 people under evacuation orders as the blaze ravaged communities from the Pacific Coast to inland Pasadena.

The homes of movie stars and celebrities were among those consumed by flames, which tore through some of the world’s most lavish real estate and above showbiz landmarks instantly recognisable around the world.

The flames reached Calabasas and Santa Monica, home to California’s rich and famous. Mandy Moore, Cary Elwes and Paris Hilton were among the stars who lost homes. Billy Crystal and his wife Janice lost their home of 45 years in the Palisades Fire.

Advertisement

“This firestorm is the big one,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told a news conference after rushing back to the city, cutting short an official trip to Ghana.

Several Hollywood studios suspended production, and Universal Studios closed its theme park between Pasadena and Pacific Palisades.

More than half a dozen schools in the area were either damaged or destroyed, including Palisades Charter High School, which has featured in many Hollywood productions, including the 1976 horror movie Carrie and TV series Teen Wolf, officials said.

The University of California, Los Angeles has cancelled classes for the week.

Water is dropped by helicopter on the burning Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8
Water is dropped by helicopter on the burning Sunset fire in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles. [Ethan Swope/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Smokes and flames overwhelms a commercial area during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, California on January 8
Smoke and flames overwhelm a commercial area engulfed by the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County. [Josh Edelson/AFP]
The Palisades Fire burns a beach front property Wednesday, Jan. 8
The Palisades fire burns a beachfront property. [Etienne Laurent/AP Photo]
Megan Mantia, left, and her boyfriend Thomas, only first game given, return to Mantia's fire-damaged home after the Eaton Fire swept through the area, Wednesday, Jan. 8
Megan Mantia, left, and her boyfriend Thomas, return to Mantia's fire-damaged home after the Eaton fire swept through the area. [Ethan Swope/AP Photo]
A firefighter battles the Eaton Fire Wednesday, Jan. 8
A firefighter battles the Eaton fire. [Ethan Swope/AP Photo]
Police officers remove an elderly resident from her home during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, on January 8
Police officers remove an elderly resident from her home during the Eaton fire. [Robyn Beck/AFP]
Advertisement
The sun shines through smoke above ruins of homes from the Palisades wildfire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 January 2025
The sun shines through smoke above ruins of homes from the Palisades fire in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles. [Allison Dinner/EPA]
Burned cars in a lot destroyed by the Eaton wildfire in Altadena, California, USA, 08 January
Burned cars in a lot were destroyed by the Eaton wildfire in Altadena. [Caroline Brehman/EPA]
People use garden hoses to protect a roof from embers as the Eaton wildfire burns nearby in Altadena, California, USA, 08 January 2025.
People use garden hoses to protect a roof from embers as the Eaton wildfire burns nearby in Altadena. [Caroline Brehman/EPA]
Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire as it burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 8
Firefighters battle the Palisades fire as it burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles. [Ringo Chiu/Reuters]