The Hollywood Hills was burning uncontrollably on Thursday morning as the worst wildfires in the history of Los Angeles raged across the city with a crescent of flame visible from space.

The fast-moving blaze broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, threatening the heartland of the United States film industry as firefighters battled to control it amid dry, hurricane-force winds hindering operations and spreading the flames.

At least six separate wildfires were burning in Los Angeles County, killing at least five people and putting 130,000 people under evacuation orders as the blaze ravaged communities from the Pacific Coast to inland Pasadena.

The homes of movie stars and celebrities were among those consumed by flames, which tore through some of the world’s most lavish real estate and above showbiz landmarks instantly recognisable around the world.

The flames reached Calabasas and Santa Monica, home to California’s rich and famous. Mandy Moore, Cary Elwes and Paris Hilton were among the stars who lost homes. Billy Crystal and his wife Janice lost their home of 45 years in the Palisades Fire.

“This firestorm is the big one,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told a news conference after rushing back to the city, cutting short an official trip to Ghana.

Several Hollywood studios suspended production, and Universal Studios closed its theme park between Pasadena and Pacific Palisades.

More than half a dozen schools in the area were either damaged or destroyed, including Palisades Charter High School, which has featured in many Hollywood productions, including the 1976 horror movie Carrie and TV series Teen Wolf, officials said.

The University of California, Los Angeles has cancelled classes for the week.