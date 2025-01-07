In Pictures

Gallery|Earthquakes

At least 126 killed after strong earthquake hits China’s Tibet

Rescue efforts are under way after an earthquake hits Tibet, with tremors felt as far away as Nepal, India and Bhutan.

Rescuers transfer injured people at Zhacun Village of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, 07 January 2025
Rescuers transfer injured people in the village of Zhacun, Dingri County, Tibet. [Liu Yousheng/Xinhua via EPA]
Published On 7 Jan 2025

A powerful earthquake has struck a remote region of Tibet, killing at least 126 people and wounding more than 100 others, with tremors felt in Nepal, Bhutan and parts of northern India.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake on Tuesday measured 7.1 on the Richter scale, while the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) recorded a magnitude of 6.8.

The epicentre of the quake was the Shigatse high-altitude county of Dingri, located on the Chinese side of Mount Everest and home to about 62,000 people. Shigatse is the seat of the Panchen Lama, a significant figure in Tibetan Buddhism, whose spiritual authority is second only to the Dalai Lama.

The Xinhua state news agency reported that more than 1,000 houses have been damaged to varying degrees by the quake that shook the region at a depth of about 10km (6 miles) at 9:05am (01:05 GMT).

“Dingri county and its surrounding areas experienced very strong tremors, and many buildings near the epicentre have collapsed,” reported state broadcaster CCTV.

Advertisement

“A total of 126 people have been confirmed dead and 188 others injured as of 7:00pm (11:00 GMT) Tuesday,” Xinhua reported.

Dingri is currently experiencing temperatures of about minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 degrees Fahrenheit). The China Meteorological Administration forecast that the mercury will drop to minus 18 degrees Celsius (minus 0.4 degrees Fahrenheit) by Tuesday evening.

The remote Shigatse is far from China’s main cities. This, combined with the extreme cold, has hindered rescue efforts, according to Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu, reporting from Beijing.

Rescuers work in an earthquake-affected area in Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, 07 January 2025
Rescuers work in an earthquake-affected area in Changsuo Township of Dingri. [Jigme Dorje/Xinhua via EPA]
Advertisement
Damaged houses are pictured after an earthquake at a village in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China January 7
Damaged houses are pictured after the earthquake in a village in Shigatse. [Xinhua via Reuters]
Rescue teams tend to casualties in the aftermath of an earthquake in a location given as Shigatse City, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, January 7
Rescue teams tend to casualties in the aftermath of the earthquake in a location given as Shigatse City. [Tibet Fire and Rescue/Handout via Reuters]
This handout received on January 7, 2025 shows damaged houses in Shigatse, southwestern China's Tibet region, after an earthquake hit the area
More than 1,000 houses have been damaged to varying degrees, according to Xinhua news agency. [AFP]
Rescuers attend to an injured person in Changsuo Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, 07 January
Rescuers attend to an injured person in Changsuo Township. [Liu Yousheng/Xinhua via EPA]
A giant screen shows news footage of rescue workers at a search and rescue operation after an earthquake struck Tingri county, Shigatse, in Tibet region, at a shopping street in Beijing, China January 7
A giant screen shows news footage of a search-and-rescue operation after the earthquake struck Shigatse, Tibet, at a shopping street in Beijing, China. [Florence Lo/Reuters]
Advertisement
Nepalese people gather after getting out of their homes following an early morning earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, 07 January 2025
Nepalese people gather after getting out of their homes following an early morning earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal. [Sunil Sharma/EPA]
Nepalese people stand after rushing out of their homes after experiencing an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday
Nepalese people gather in a group after rushing out of their homes. [Sunil Sharma/AP Photo]