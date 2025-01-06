In Pictures

Inside Syria’s notorious Palestine Branch: Tales of torture and fear

Palestine Branch targeted rebellious neighbourhoods in Damascus during the early stages of the Syrian revolution.

"Palestine Branch" prison guards of the Syrian Military Operations Department after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime December 20, 2024.
Guards from the opposition Syrian Military Operations Department outside "Palestine Branch" after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. [Belal Khaled/Al Jazeera]
By Belal Khaled
Published On 6 Jan 2025

Damascus, Syria – “Palestine Branch”, also known as Branch 235, is an intelligence-run prison in Syria that everyone in the country feared and loathed.

Established in 1969, the notorious building on the southern outskirts of Damascus became known for systematic torture by the Syrian regime against its opponents and the close eye it kept on its own people.

The branch rose in the 1980s, expanding from its initial mandate of monitoring Palestinian groups and all matters concerning Palestine, it took on more and more files until it was handling more than any other branch and became widely known for its brutal torture methods and inhumane conditions.

During the early stages of the Syrian revolution, the branch was said to specifically target residents of Damascus’s southern districts, especially al-Midan, al-Qadam, Dafshok, and the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp.

Outside Palestine Branch, military trucks were parked haphazardly, mattresses, documents and pictures scattered on the floor along with military uniforms and boots left behind.

On December 8, 2024, the Syrian regime fell and opposition forces freed prisoners as they went, allowing them to emerge from the regime’s grip, carrying harrowing tales of torture and suffering.

"Abu Jaber" is a former detainee in the Palestine Branch prison before becoming a prison guard after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. December 20, 2024
Abu Jaber, a detainee in the Palestine Branch, now guards it after the fall of Bashar al-Assad [Belal Khaled/Al Jazeera]

Inside the branch, the cells tell the tale of the people who went through it. There are cameras in every cell, drawings and writing on the walls carved with fingernails or whatever else the detainees could find. A little bit of scabies ointment left over in one cell.

It is difficult to move around the basement now, because the sewage system malfunctioned, filling some corridors and cells with stagnant water.

Also in the basement are the toilets, where guards would take detainees once a day, in the morning, beating and insulting them.

Abu Jaber, who was in cell seven, recounted the torture he endured in this branch, from the moment he entered: “They whipped us. It took two days to recover from the pain.

“After I left, I was afraid to pass near [our cell], even if it was on my way. I would take a longer route to avoid it.”

Each detainee had a number according to the cell they were in. For example, “33 on Group 2” would indicate the 33rd detainee in the second group cell.

On the upper floor, there were what former prisoners referred to as “torture rooms”. Dim, grey rooms with a large glass window on one of the walls.

"Palestine Branch," also known as Branch 235, is one of the prisons operated by the Syrian Intelligence.
The notorious Branch 235, also known as the "Palestine Branch", was operated by Syrian intelligence. [Belal Khaled/Al Jazeera]
Military uniform of one of the members of the former Syrian army regime after escaping from the "Palestine Branch" prison, Decembrer 20, 2024.
A military uniform left behind by one a Syrian army soldier who escaped the prison as the opposition advanced. [Belal Khaled/Al Jazeera]
A fighter from the Syrian Operations Administration stands on a car belonging to Bashar al- Assad's regime, celebrating the liberation of the "Palestine Branch" prison, December 20, 2024
An opposition fighter stands on a car belonging to the "Palestine Branch" apparatus, celebrating the liberation of its prison. [Belal Khaled/Al Jazeera]
"Abu Jaber" is a former detainee in the Palestine Branch prison before becoming a prison guard after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, December 20, 2024
"I was detained here, and by God's grace, 10 years later, I guard it. Here, we had no names, just numbers," says Abu Jaber. [Belal Khaled/Al Jazeera]
Cell No. 7 in the "Palestine Branch" prison, where more than 30 people slept in a narrow space. December 20, 2024
Cell seven in the prison, where, Abu Jaber says, more than 30 people slept in a narrow space. [Belal Khaled/Al Jazeera]
The corridors in the prison were used to interrogate and torture women, adding a terrifying factor to the rest of the detainees. December 20, 2024.
The corridors in the prison were used to interrogate and torture men and women, terrifying the rest of the detainees. [Belal Khaled/Al Jazeera]
Combat equipment left by the Syrian army after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime and the control of the Military Operations Administration forces over the "Palestine Branch" prison December 20, 2024.
Combat equipment left by the Syrian army after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. [Belal Khaled/Al Jazeera]
Electronic storage devices and waste found in the Palestine Branch, some of which belong to ISIS
Electronic storage devices and waste found in the "Palestine Branch". [Belal Khaled/Al Jazeera]
Palestine Branch," also known as Branch 235, is one of the prisons operated by the Syrian Intelligence. Located in the southern outskirts of Damascus, December 20, 2024.
A view of the notorious building on the southern outskirts of Damascus. [Belal Khaled/Al Jazeera]
A fighter from the Syrian Military Operations Administration burns some remnants of the former Syrian army in the yard of the "Palestine Branch" prison: December 20, 2024.
An opposition fighter burns some remnants of al-Assad's army in the "Palestine Branch". [Belal Khaled/Al Jazeera]
Torn photos of ousted President Bashar al-Assad and his father Hafez al-Assad on the floors of the "Palestine Branch" prison December 20, 2024. Photo: Belal Khaled
Torn photos of ousted President Bashar al-Assad and his father Hafez al-Assad on the floors of "Palestine Branch". [Belal Khaled/Al Jazeera]