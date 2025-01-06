In Pictures

Indonesia kicks off first free meal programme for children, pregnant women

By 2029 the programme hopes to reach 82.9 million people in efforts to counter malnutrition.

Elementary school students eat free meals
Elementary school students eat free meals at Lengkong 1 elementary school in Tangerang, Indonesia [Adi Weda/EPA]
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s ambitious multibillion-dollar programme to provide free meals to more than a quarter of his people is officially under way, with 570,000 mouths to feed on its opening day.

Despite being the centrepiece of an election campaign that catapulted Prabowo to power last year, the scheme was rolled out with little fanfare on Monday, with no official launch and just 190 kitchens involved in preparing the first meals for schoolchildren and pregnant women in more than 20 provinces, officials said.

The free meal plan will be a Herculean logistical effort when in full swing, with a target by 2029 of reaching 82.9 million of the country’s 280 million population.

Prabowo’s signature policy has been controversial, however, with previous estimates of its cost of $28bn over five years triggering concern among some economists that it could dent Indonesia’s hard-won reputation for fiscal prudence.

Prabowo has defended the programme and last month described it as strategic in countering child malnutrition and spurring growth in Indonesia’s economy at the regional level. It is estimated to cost 71 trillion rupiah ($4.39bn) in its first stage this year, providing meals for 15 million people.

At an elementary school in West Jakarta, staff carried food trays to class and students picked them up one by one, finding rice, fried chicken, fried tofu, beans, and an orange.

Hana Yohana, a parent of a first grader, said she hoped the programme continues as it made her morning routine easier.

“Thank God, this helps us. We normally had to work hard preparing food every morning, and now we don’t,” she said.

The government and military, who will help prepare and distribute the meals, have been running pilot programmes where they have handed out trays of food including rice, chicken and milk.

The number of meal recipients will gradually expand to 3 million by March and more throughout the year, according to Dedek Prayudi, a spokesperson for Prabowo’s office.

Students sit on the floor as they have their meals during the kick off of President Prabowo Subianto's ambitious free meal program to feed children and pregnant women nationwide despite critics saying that its required logistics could hurt Indonesia's state finances and economy at Early Childhood Education and Development in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday
Students in Jakarta sit on the floor as they have their meals during the kick-off of President Prabowo Subianto's ambitious free meal programme. [Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo]
Staff members prepare meals to be distributed free for children and pregnant women, at a kitchen in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 6
Staff members prepare meals to be distributed free to children and pregnant women, at a kitchen in Jakarta. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
A staff member prepares lunch plates to deliver on the first day of a free-meal program at a public kitchen in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, on January 6
The ambitious and contested $4.3bn free meal programme hopes to combat stunted growth due to malnutrition. [Aditya Aji/AFP]
Students wash their hands before having lunch on the first day of a free-meal programme at Kedung Badag 1 State Elementary School in Bogor, West Java, on January 6
Students wash their hands before having lunch on the first day of the free meal programme at Kedung Badag 1 State Elementary School in Bogor, West Java. [Aditya Aji/AFP]
A student eats lunch on the first day of a free-meal programme at Kedung Badag 1 State Elementary School in Bogor, West Java, on January 6
A student eats lunch on the first day of a free meal programme at Kedung Badag 1 State Elementary School in Bogor. [Aditya Aji/AFP]
Staff members load meal boxes onto a truck to be distributed for free to children and pregnant women, at a kitchen in Jakarta, Indonesia
The Free Nutritious Meal Program (MBG) started with a total of 190 kitchens across 26 provinces serving the community. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Students eat meals from the free nutritious meals program at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 6
The meals will include milk, but not every day, according to authorities. Indonesia has imported dairy cows from Australia to boost milk production. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
A volunteer distributes free meals to schoolchildren at an elementary school in Depok, West Java, Indonesia, 06 January 2025
A volunteer distributes free meals to schoolchildren at an elementary school in Depok, West Java. [Mast Irham/EPA]
Students sit on the floor as they have their meals during the kick off of President Prabowo Subianto's ambitious free meal program to feed children and pregnant women nationwide despite critics saying that its required logistics could hurt Indonesia's state finances and economy, at an elementary school in Banten
Students sit on the floor as they have their meals, at an elementary school in Banten. [Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]
Workers deliver lunch plates to schools by a scoooter in Cimahi, West Java, on January 6
Workers deliver lunch plates to schools by scoooter in Cimahi, West Java. [Timur Matahari/AFP]
Students receive lunch plates on the first day of a free-meal programme at Kedung Badag 1 State Elementary School in Bogor, West Java, on January 6
The number of meal recipients will gradually expand to 3 million by March and more throughout the year. [Aditya Aji/AFP]