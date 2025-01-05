In Pictures

Israeli forces kill 200 in three days in Gaza, overwhelming hospitals

Although Israel claims it is targeting Hamas fighters, most of the victims are women and children.

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip
Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Published On 5 Jan 2025

Israeli attacks have killed more than 200 Palestinians across Gaza over the last three days as the military continues to hit residential buildings, people gathering in the streets, marketplaces, and shelters.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Deir el-Balah, said although Israel claims it is targeting Hamas fighters, most of the victims are innocent people.

“We are seeing women and children making up the vast majority of casualties,” he said.

Hospitals are overwhelmed by the steady stream of casualties, direct attacks on medical facilities, and severe shortages of supplies as Israel imposes a tight siege on the territory.

At the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, many injured people are dying before they can be treated.

Israel’s war on Gaza has now killed at least 45,805 Palestinians and wounded 109,064 since October 7, 2023.

At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and about 250 were taken captive.

Smoke billows in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, January 5
Smoke billows after an attack in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Palestinians inspect the damaged houses after an Israeli attack in Khan Yunis, Gaza on January 05, 2025. It was reported that there were people killed and injured in the attack carried out by the Israeli army on the city of Khan Yunis
Palestinians inspect the damaged houses after an attack in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, January 5
People search for casualties at the site of an attack on a house in Gaza City. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
The dead body of a Palestinian lies under the rubble of a house hit in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, January 5
The body of a Palestinian lies under the rubble of a house hit by Israeli forces in Gaza City. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
a man carries a child in a red jumper at a hospital
A man carries a wounded girl to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following Israeli air attacks in Deir el-Balah. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Two boys help their wounded little brother at Al Aqsa hospital following an Israeli air strike on Al Bureije refugee camp, in Deir Al Balah town, central Gaza Strip, 04 January 2025
Two boys help their wounded little brother at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
A woman mourns her relatives who were killed by Israeli bombardment outside the Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on January 5
A woman mourns relatives killed in an Israeli attack outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Mourners carry the bodies of their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, during their funerl at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Sunday, Jan. 5
The United Nations says the majority of those killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza are women and children. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]