Israeli attacks have killed more than 200 Palestinians across Gaza over the last three days as the military continues to hit residential buildings, people gathering in the streets, marketplaces, and shelters.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Deir el-Balah, said although Israel claims it is targeting Hamas fighters, most of the victims are innocent people.

“We are seeing women and children making up the vast majority of casualties,” he said.

Hospitals are overwhelmed by the steady stream of casualties, direct attacks on medical facilities, and severe shortages of supplies as Israel imposes a tight siege on the territory.

At the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, many injured people are dying before they can be treated.

Israel’s war on Gaza has now killed at least 45,805 Palestinians and wounded 109,064 since October 7, 2023.

At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and about 250 were taken captive.