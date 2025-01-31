In Pictures

Gallery|Religion

Three million Hindus take ‘holy dip’ a day after fatal crowd crush

The Mahakumbh Mela attracts tens of millions of Hindu faithful every 12 years to the northern city of Prayagraj.

3 Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede
Throngs of devotees at the world's biggest religious gathering bathed in Indian rivers on Thursday. [Niharika Kulkarni/AFP]
Published On 31 Jan 2025

Millions of Hindus have thronged the northern Indian city of Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh Mela festival, a day after dozens died at a crowd crush at the world’s largest religious gathering.

Train and bus stations in the city saw a surge in crowds as people continued to arrive for the festival, although some devotees remained nervous after the deadly crush.

Krishna Soni, a student from the western state of Rajasthan’s Bikaner city, and his family of eight linked themselves together with string to ensure they would not lose each other in the massive crowd.

Police said 30 people were killed in Wednesday’s crush and 60 were injured.

The Mahakumbh Mela – held every 12 years – is expected to draw some 400 million devotees this year, officials estimate.

The festival is taking place at a 4,000-hectare (9,900-acre) temporary township created for the purpose on the river banks – the size of 7,500 football fields.

About 150,000 tents have been erected to accommodate devotees along with almost an equal number of toilets.

Advertisement
3 Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men, take a dip in Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during the Mahakumbh Mela festival. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
Advertisement
3 Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede
Devotees wait to enter a railway station as they leave after attending the Mahakumbh Mela, or the Great Pitcher Festival, a day after a deadly crowd crush. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
3 Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede
Devotees sit inside a vehicle stuck in a traffic jam as they leave after attending the Mahakumbh Mela. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
3 Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede
The Kumbh Mela attracts tens of millions of Hindu faithful every 12 years to the northern city of Prayagraj, but has a record of deadly crowd incidents. [Niharika Kulkarni/AFP]
3 Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede
Hindu pilgrims eat at a community kitchen during the Mahakumbh Mela festival. [Idrees Mohammed/AFP]
3 Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede
Pilgrims wait outside a mortuary to collect the bodies of family members who died in a crowd crush. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
Advertisement
3 Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede
A pre-dawn crush at the world's largest religious gathering killed at least 30 people. [Niharika Kulkarni/AFP]
3 Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, light a bonfire in the vicinity of Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during the Mahakumbh Mela festival. [R.Satish Babu/AFP]
3 Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede
Hindu pilgrims leave after taking a holy dip in the sacred waters. [Idrees Mohammed/AFP]