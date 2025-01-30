In Pictures

American Airlines Plane, Black Hawk Helicopter crash at Reagan Airport

Jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members has collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Reagan Airport.

Emergency divers respond after plane and helicopter crash in the Potomac River.
Emergency divers respond after a passenger aircraft collided with a helicopter, in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport [Andrew Harnik/Getty Images via AFP]
Published On 30 Jan 2025

An American Airlines passenger plane carrying 64 people has crashed into the Potomac River near Washington, DC after colliding midair with a military helicopter on a training exercise late on Wednesday, prompting a major emergency response and the grounding of all flights.

The passenger plane was about to land at Reagan National Airport after flying from Kansas.

American Airlines, whose subsidiary operated the flight, said “there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft”.

A US Army official said the helicopter involved was a Black Hawk model carrying three soldiers. They had been on a “training flight”, a separate military spokesperson said in a statement.

Washington police said “there is no confirmed information on casualties at this time.”

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan National, and Washington’s police said on X that “multiple agencies” were responding to the crash site in the Potomac.

The last major fatal US crash was in 2009, when Continental Flight 3407 from New Jersey to Buffalo, New York crashed and killed all 49 people on board.

INTERACTIVE-Plane and helicopter collide midair-Jan 30-2025 (1)-1738222019

Passenger jet collides with helicopter at Reagan Airport near Washington
Rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
Passenger jet collides with helicopter at Reagan Airport near Washington
Emergency response units assess the plane wreckage in the Potomac River. [Andrew Harnik/Getty Images via AFP]
Passenger jet collides with helicopter at Reagan Airport near Washington
Rescue teams stage to help search the Potomac River. [Shawn Thew/EPA]
Rescue teams search the Potomac River
The plane was about to land at Reagan National Airport after flying from Kansas. [Shawn Thew/EPA]
Passenger jet collides with helicopter at Reagan Airport near Washington
Members of the American Red Cross move disaster relief supplies at Reagan National Airport. [Nathan Howard/Reuters]
Passenger jet collides with helicopter at Reagan Airport near Washington
Departures and arrivals information screens in Reagan National Airport display emergency instructions. [Ting Shen/AFP]
epa11862665 Rescue teams search the Potomac River after a commercial airplane reportedly collided with a military helicopter on approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, USA, 29 January 2025. According to a preliminary statement from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet that departed earlier today from Wichita, Kansas collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Reagan Washington National Airport. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
Rescue teams search the Potomac River. [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA]
An emergency response team with Washington, DC Fire and EMS make their way to airplane wreckage in the Potomac River
An emergency response team makes its way to airplane wreckage in the Potomac River. [Andrew Harnik/Getty Images via AFP]
An emergency response team with Washington, DC Fire and EMS make their way to airplane wreckage in the Potomac River
Emergency response teams including Washington, DC Fire and EMS, DC Police and others, assess airplane wreckage in the Potomac River. [Andrew Harnik/Getty Images via AFP]
An emergency response team with Washington, DC Fire and EMS make their way to airplane wreckage in the Potomac River
Emergency response units conduct search and rescue operations in the Potomac River. [Al Drago/Getty Images via AFP]