DRC leader vows ‘vigorous’ response as Rwanda-backed fighters advance

President Felix Tshisekedi blasts the ‘silence and inaction’ of the international community over the M23 offensive.

March 23 Movement (M23) rebels escort government soldiers and police who surrendered to an undisclosed location in Goma, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Published On 30 Jan 2025

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s president has vowed a “vigorous” military response against Rwandan-backed fighters who have advanced further in the mineral-rich east of the country after seizing most of the region’s main city.

The Rwanda-backed M23’s capture of most of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, in recent days is a dramatic escalation of a years-long campaign that has seen it seize swathes of territory in eastern DRC.

M23, the March 23 Movement, is among a string of rival armed groups in eastern DRC, which has been plagued by internal and cross-border violence for the past three decades.

The M23 offensive has rattled the continent, with regional blocs in Eastern and Southern Africa calling emergency summits, and the United Nations, United States, China and European Union urging an end to fighting.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, in his first remarks since M23 rebels captured much of Goma, said in a late-night address on Wednesday that a “vigorous and coordinated response against these terrorists and their sponsors is under way”.

He blasted the “silence and inaction” of the international community, calling it an “affront” in the face of an “unprecedented worsening of the security situation” that could lead “straight to an escalation” in the broader Great Lakes region.

Tshisekedi declined to attend crisis talks with his counterpart Rwandan President Paul Kagame earlier on Wednesday.

Following the virtual summit, the regional East African Community bloc “called for peaceful settlement of the conflicts”, urging the DRC to “directly engage with all stakeholders, including the M23”.

In a late-night post on social media, Kagame told South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that his country was “in no position to take on the role of a peacemaker or mediator”.

Thirteen South African soldiers have been killed in the past week in the DRC, where they were part of a UN peacekeeping force as well as the Southern African Development Community Mission in DRC (SAMIDRC).

Kagame said the SAMIDRC “is not a peacekeeping force, and it has no place in this situation”.

The 16-nation Southern African Development Community will hold a special summit on the crisis on Friday in Zimbabwe.

Angola, which has mediated a ceasefire between the DRC army and M23 in the past, has also called for the Congolese and Rwandan leaders to meet urgently in its capital, Luanda.

M23 fighters and Rwandan troops entered Goma on Sunday and after clashes took control of the airport. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi has vowed “a vigorous and coordinated response” to the rebels. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Hundreds of Congolese soldiers and pro-Kinshasa fighters, unarmed and wearing white headbands, were marched through the city centre by M23 fighters. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
The M23 rebels are backed by some 4,000 troops from neighboring Rwanda, according to United Nations experts, far more than in 2012 when they first captured Goma. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
They are one of more than 100 armed groups vying for control in Congo’s mineral-rich east, which holds vast deposits that are estimated to be worth $24 trillion and that are critical to much of the world’s technology. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Members of the Congolese Red Cross collect bodies of alleged members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), who lost their lives fighting against M23 rebels on the street of Goma. [Brian Inganga/AP Photo]
People rush to shop in downtown Goma, after the M23 rebels advanced into the city. [Brian Inganga/AP Photo]
As much of Goma remained without electricity and water on Thursday, several bodies - allegedly of government soldiers - were lying in the streets as residents including children looked on. [Brian Inganga/AP Photo]
M23 rebels patrol the streets of Goma. [Brian Inganga/AP Photo]