New Orleans mourns as Bourbon Street reopens after truck-ramming attack

Residents have erected a makeshift memorial to the victims, as local businesses prepare for the tourist high season.

Eddie Williams lights candles for his uncle, who was killed in a deadly truck attack, at a memorial to the victims on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter, Friday, Jan. 3
Eddie Williams lights candles on Friday for his uncle, who was killed in a deadly truck-ramming attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana [George Walker IV/AP Photo]
Published On 3 Jan 2025

Crowds have returned to Bourbon Street in New Orleans, as the city recovers after a deadly New Year’s Day attack that left 14 victims dead and 35 more injured.

On Friday, visitors paid their respects at a pavement memorial on Bourbon Street, close to where a suspect drove his rented pick-up truck into a late-night crowd of revellers.

Officials said the driver, 42-year-old United States military veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was inspired by the armed group ISIL (ISIS). Jabbar was fatally shot in a firefight with police after crashing his truck.

A law enforcement bulletin published on Friday warned that federal agencies “are concerned about possible copycat or retaliatory attacks” in the aftermath of the car-ramming, which is being treated as an act of terrorism.

Several victims of the attack have since been identified in US media. They include Kareem Badawi, a freshman from the University of Alabama; Nikyra Dedeaux, an aspiring nurse; Reggie Hunter, a father of two; and Nicole Perez, a single mom to a four-year-old son.

By early Thursday morning, authorities had cleared the crime scene and removed the victims’ bodies. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said street cleaning started at 2am that same day and ended six hours later.

Bourbon Street reopened for business that afternoon. One of the main pedestrian thoroughfares in the historic French Quarter, Bourbon Street is renowned for its music, open-air drinking and vibrant atmosphere.

Street performers, tourists and traditional “second-line” brass bands had returned to the street by Friday, in an effort to resume normalcy.

Trombone player and lifelong New Orleans resident Jonas Green said it was important for his band to perform after the violence.

“I know with this music, it heals. It transforms the feelings that we’re going through into something better,” Green said. “Got to keep on going.”

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry also called for the city to show its resiliency in the wake of the bloodshed and heartbreak.

“We care about each one of the lives that were lost in this city,” Landry said on Thursday. “But it would be a tragedy if we let their losses be snuffed out because of fear. This city will be back, will be open to family and friends and loved ones who want some time to relax from the pressures of life.”

Members of the New Orleans Police Department walk a barrier stand at Bourbon Street after it is reopened to the public in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 02 January
Members of the New Orleans Police Department patrol a barrier at Bourbon Street after it reopened to the public on Thursday. [Dan Anderson/EPA]
Two men deliver kegs of beer to restock the bars early on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 3
Two men deliver kegs of beer to restock the bars on Bourbon Street, a centre for nightlife. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
Kelli Galle, right, hugs her son Parker, left, as they visit a memorial to the victims of a deadly truck attack on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter, Friday, Jan. 3
Kelli Galle, right, hugs her son Parker, left, as they visit a memorial to the victims of the New Year's Day attack. [George Walker IV/AP Photo]
A street performer walks Bourbon Street after it is reopened to the public in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 02 January 2025
A street performer walks Bourbon Street after it is reopened to the public. [Dan Anderson/EPA]
A woman places flowers on crosses with pictures of victims at a memorial on Bourbon Street after it reopened to the public on January 2
A woman places flowers on crosses commemorating the victims killed in the car-ramming attack. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
People walk along Bourbon's street after it was opened to regular traffic two days after a U.S. Army veteran drove his truck into the crowded French Quarter on New Year's Day in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. January 3
Tourism is a key component to New Orleans's economy, and Mayor LaToya Cantrell has pledged support to local businesses as they reopen. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
A band plays next to crosses with pictures of victims at a memorial on Bourbon Street after it reopened to the public on January 2
A brass band plays next a memorial for the victims of the attack. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
Slush Daiquiris employee Casandra Forman (R) smokes a cigarette outside her bar as she watches people walk on Bourbon Street after it is reopened to the public in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 02 January
Daiquiris employee Casandra Forman smokes a cigarette outside her bar as she watches people pass by on Bourbon Street. [Dan Anderson/EPA]
A woman looks at a makeshift memorial for the victims around Bourbon's street two days after a U.S. Army veteran drove his truck into the crowded French Quarter on New Year's Day in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. January 3
A woman looks at the makeshift memorial honouring the 14 victims killed in Wednesday's attack. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
A man organizes candles in a makeshift memorial for the victims at Bourbon's street two days after a U.S. Army veteran drove his truck into the crowded French Quarter on New Year's Day in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. January 3
A man organises candles at the makeshift memorial for the victims on Bourbon Street two days after the attack. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]