Vandalised embassies and piles of burning tyres marked chaotic demonstrations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s capital Kinshasa to denounce the “inaction” of the international community over the conflict raging in Goma, the main city in the country’s east.

On foot or motorcycles, hundreds of angry demonstrators responding on Tuesday to the “Paralyse the City” call of a youth collective gathered in the upscale district of Gombe in the north of Kinshasa and targeted the embassies of Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, France, Belgium and the United States.

They accused Rwanda and Uganda of actively supporting the armed group M23 which, after a lightning offensive in North Kivu province with the support of Rwandan troops, entered the regional capital, Goma, on Sunday.

On Tuesday, they had taken control of its airport after raging street battles.

The demonstrators accused the other countries of diplomatic inaction.

“Enough is enough, we’re going to destroy everything here. Today, we’re going to finish with Rwanda,” shouted one demonstrator to applause in front of the building that houses the Rwandan embassy in Kinshasa.

Thick smoke billowed nearby from tyres set on fire.

The perimeter wall of the French embassy was also set on fire. Graffiti on it read: “Betrayal over a long period of time … let’s end it now.”

Protesters also targeted the embassies of Belgium and the US, and looted the Ugandan mission, taking away furniture on motorcycles and taxis.