In Pictures

Gallery|Arts and Culture

Chinese Lunar New Year starts as millions celebrate the Year of the Snake

Millions of people celebrate Lunar New Year, as they bid farewell to the Year of the Dragon and usher in the Year of the Snake.

Lunar New Year
Dragon and lion dancers perform for the crowd on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Snake on a street in Manila's Chinatown, the Philippines. [Ted Aljibe/AFP]
Published On 29 Jan 2025

The Chinese New Year festivals and prayers have marked the start of the Year of the Snake.

Hundreds lined up in the hours before midnight at the Wong Tai Sin Taoist temple in Hong Kong in a bid to be among the first to put incense sticks in the stands in front of the temple’s main hall.

The holiday — known as the Spring Festival in China, Tet in Vietnam and Seollal in Korea – is a major festival celebrated by communities around the world. The snake, one of 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, follows the just-ended Year of the Dragon.

The sound of firecrackers greeted the new year outside Guan Di temple in Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Wednesday, followed by lion dances to the rhythmic beat of drums and small cymbals.

Ethnic Chinese holding incense sticks in front of them bowed several times inside the temple before sticking the incense into elaborate gold-coloured pots, the smoke rising from the burning tips.

Many Chinese who work in bigger cities return home during the eight-day national holiday in what is described as the world’s biggest annual movement of humanity.

Advertisement

Beijing, China’s capital, has turned into a bit of a ghost town, with many shops closed and normally crowded roads and subways emptied out.

Russians cheered, waved and took smartphone photos of a colourful procession with drummers, costumed dancers and large dragon and snake figures held aloft that kicked off a 10-day Lunar New Year festival in Moscow on Tuesday night.

Visitors shouted “Happy New Year” in Russian and expressed delight at being able to experience Chinese food and culture in Moscow, including folk performances and booths selling snacks and artwork.

Participants perform during the celebration on the eve of the Lunar New Year, in Moscow
Participants perform during the celebration on the eve of the Lunar New Year, in Moscow, Russia. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Advertisement
Lunar new Year
People watch lion dancers performing at a shrine on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand. [Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]
Lunar new Year
A dancer prepares to perform the Lion Dance in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. [Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP]
Lunar new Year
Female vendors wait for customers next to a Buddha mural on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Surabaya's Chinatown, Indonesia. [Juni Kriswanto/AFP]
Lunar new Year
Folk dancers at the Ditan Park Temple Fair in Beijing, China. [Pedro Pardo/AFP]
Lunar new Year
A performer dressed as a Qing Dynasty emperor takes part in a re-enactment of a sacrifice ceremony at the Ditan Park Temple Fair in Beijing. [Pedro Pardo/AFP]
Advertisement
Lunar new Year
People light candles on the first day of the Lunar New Year at a temple in Keelung, Taiwan. [I-Hwa Cheng/AFP]
Lunar new Year
People watch a lion dance performance at a hotel in Taipei, Taiwan. [Annabelle Chih/Reuters]
Lunar new Year
Dancers wearing lion costumes perform during a midnight Lunar New Year celebration in New York City's Chinatown. [Adam Gray/Reuters]
Lunar new Year
People perform with a Chinese dragon during Lunar New Year celebrations in Havana's Chinatown, Cuba. [Norlys Perez/Reuters]
Lunar new Year
Devotees offer prayers in Leong Nam Temple during a ceremony to welcome the God of Wealth on the eve of the Lunar New Year in Singapore. [Caroline Chia/Reuters]
Lunar new Year
Chinese artists perform a lion dance during a Lunar New Year celebration at Chinatown in Yangon, Myanmar. [Thein Zaw/AP Photo]
Lunar new Year
People perform a dragon mask dance to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake, in Kolkata, India. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]