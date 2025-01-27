In Pictures

Residents flee Goma as M23 rebels enter DRC’s largest eastern city

Fighting in and around the city has escalated despite calls from the UN Security Council for the rebels to withdraw.

People displaced by the fighting with M23 rebels make their way to the centre of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Published On 27 Jan 2025

Residents in Goma, the largest city in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), were fleeing on Monday after the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group claimed to have captured the regional hub from Congolese forces as fighting escalated despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for the rebels to withdraw.

Gunshots rang out across Goma overnight before dozens of rebels in military uniform early Monday morning marched into the capital of North Kivu province, which sits on the border with Rwanda in the volatile region rich in minerals that are critical to much of the world’s technology.

The Congolese government confirmed the presence of M23 rebels in Goma, 1,500km (930 miles) east of the capital Kinshasa, but stopped short of saying they were in control of the city.

In a statement on X, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya asked Goma residents to stay at home and also urged Congolese nationals around the world to mobilise in support of the country. “No centimetre will be given up!!!” Muyaya wrote.

The March 23 Movement (M23) is one of about 100 armed groups vying for a foothold in the mineral-rich region in the decades-long conflict. The rebels temporarily took over Goma in 2012, before they were forced to pull out under international pressure, and resurfaced in late 2021, with increasing support from Rwanda, according to Congo’s government and UN experts. Rwanda has denied such support.

Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused DRC of failing to enter a dialogue with M23, which it described as a “Congolese rebel group fighting to protect their community”.

That failure, it said, has prolonged the fighting that continues to present “a serious threat to Rwanda’s security and territorial integrity, and necessitates Rwanda’s sustained defensive posture”.

Rwanda-backed rebels claimed they captured eastern DRC's largest city, Goma, early on Monday, as the United Nations described mass panic among its two million inhabitants and the DRC's government said the rebel advance was a "declaration of war". [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
The M23 rebels announced the city's capture in a statement minutes before a 48-hour deadline imposed by the group for DRC army soldiers to surrender their weapons expired. [Reuters]
According to a UN report, more than a third of the population of North Kivu province, where Goma is located, is currently displaced and the capture of Goma will likely exacerbate the situation. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
The M23 has made significant territorial gains along the DRC's border with Rwanda in recent weeks, after months of regional attempts to make peace failed. [Jean Bizimana/Reuters]
The DRC, the United States and UN experts accuse Rwanda of backing M23, which is mainly made up of ethnic Tutsis who broke away from the Congolese army more than a decade ago. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Rwanda’s government denies backing the rebels, but last year acknowledged that it has troops and missile systems in eastern DRC to safeguard its security, pointing to a build-up of Congolese forces near the border. UN experts estimate up to 4,000 Rwandan forces are in Congo. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Humanitarian staff and their families who have fled Goma arrive in Gisenyi, Rwanda. [Jean Bizimana/Reuters]
On Sunday morning, as the M23 advanced, scores of people fled the Kanyaruchinya camp, one of the largest in eastern DRC for displaced people, near the Rwandan border. [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
Rwandan security officers escort DRC soldiers who surrendered in Goma. [Jean Bizimana/Reuters]