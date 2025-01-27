In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Millions in China head home for Lunar New Year in ‘record high’ migration

People throng railway stations and airports as millions return home to celebrate the new year, which begins on Wednesday.

People arrive at Guangzhou south railway station
People arrive at Guangzhou south railway station. [Jade Gao/AFP]
Published On 27 Jan 2025

Railway stations and airports across China have seen the biggest peak in travellers in advance of the Lunar New Year as millions of people return home to spend the holidays with their families in an annual migration that is expected to be a record.

The Chinese New Year, the Year of the Snake, begins on Wednesday.

During the traditional 40-day period that runs before, during and after the holidays, some nine billion interprovincial passenger trips, on all forms of transport combined, are expected to be made, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Train and air travel are expected to “hit record highs” during this year’s migration, Xinhua said.

The Ministry of Transport said it expects 510 million train trips and 90 million air trips during the period.

According to China Railways, which has added thousands of trains to meet demand, Saturday was “the main peak” at stations before the holidays.

It said it used data from ticket sales and waiting lists to predict and regulate supply.

With many people working and studying in provinces other than theirs because of better opportunities, there is a large population migration around the New Year holiday.

Advertisement

Many factories have already closed for the holiday, with such workers traditionally returning home earlier than the rest of the population.

China travel peaks as millions head home for Lunar New Year
The Chinese New Year, the Year of the Snake, begins on Wednesday. [Jade Gao/AFP]
Advertisement
China travel peaks as millions head home for Lunar New Year
During the traditional 40-day period that runs before, during and after the holidays, some nine billion interprovincial passenger trips on all forms of transport combined are expected to be made, according to Xinhua. [Jade Gao/AFP]
China travel peaks as millions head home for Lunar New Year
Rail and air travel are expected to "hit record highs" during this year's migration, Xinhua said. [Jade Gao/AFP]
China travel peaks as millions head home for Lunar New Year
Passengers board a high-speed train at a railway station in Shenzhen. [Jade Gao/AFP]
China travel peaks as millions head home for Lunar New Year
The Ministry of Transport said it expects 510 million rail trips and 90 million air trips during the period. [Jade Gao/AFP]
China travel peaks as millions head home for Lunar New Year
According to China Railways, which has added thousands of trains to meet demand, Saturday was "the main peak" at stations before the holidays. [Jade Gao/AFP]
Advertisement
China travel peaks as millions head home for Lunar New Year
With many people working and studying in provinces other than theirs because of better opportunities, there is a large population migration around the New Year holiday. [Jade Gao/AFP]
China travel peaks as millions head home for Lunar New Year
People wait for their train at Shanghai Hongqiao railway station. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]
China travel peaks as millions head home for Lunar New Year
Shanghai Hongqiao railway station. [Go Nakamura/Reuters]