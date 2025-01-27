In Pictures

Palestinians walk back to their homes in northern Gaza.
Palestinians make their way back to their homes in northern Gaza [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Published On 27 Jan 2025

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are returning to the heavily destroyed north of the Gaza Strip for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month genocide in Gaza.

The return, delayed for two days following a dispute between Hamas and Israel over the release of an Israeli captive, is in accordance with a fragile ceasefire deal agreed a week ago. The ceasefire is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever waged on Gaza, and securing the release of captives and prisoners held by Hamas and Israel, respectively.

Palestinians, who for all these months had been sheltering in squalid tent camps and schools-turned-shelters, are eager to return to what is left of their homes, likely damaged or destroyed due to the Israeli assault.

Hamas said the return was “a victory for our people, and a declaration of failure and defeat for the [Israeli] occupation and transfer plans”.

Israel had ordered the wholesale evacuation of the north in the opening days of the war in October 2023 and sealed it off shortly after ground troops moved in.

About a million people fled to the south, while thousands remained in the north, which saw some of the heaviest fighting and the worst destruction caused by the war.

Many had feared Israel would make their exodus permanent, and expressed fears of ethnic cleansing after United States President Donald Trump asked Egypt and Jordan to settle Gaza’s Palestinians on their soil.

Palestinians walk back to their homes in northern Gaza
Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in northern Gaza. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
A Palestinian man, who was displaced to the south at Israel's order during the war, carries a child on his shoulders as he arrives on foot while making his way back to his home in the northern Gaza,
Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza are crossing the so-called Netzarim Corridor. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Palestinians walk back to their homes in northern Gaza
Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli former national security minister, who is known for his incendiary remarks against Palestinians, has decried the return of the displaced to northern Gaza as a victory for Hamas. [Jehad Alshraf/AP Photo]
Palestinians walk back to their homes in northern Gaza
Palestinians carry their belongings while making their way on foot back to their homes in northern Gaza. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Palestinians walk back to their homes in northern Gaza
Palestinians who have been sheltering in squalid tent camps and schools-turned-shelters for more than a year are eager to return to their homes, even knowing that they have likely been damaged or destroyed. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Palestinians walk back to their homes in northern Gaza
Many Palestinians had feared Israel would make their exodus permanent. [Hassan Jedi/Anadolu]
People walk back to their homes in northern Gaza
The return of Palestinians to northern Gaza was delayed for two days over a dispute between Hamas and Israel. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]