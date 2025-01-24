The United Nations has said it is “deeply concerned” over the Israeli military’s use of “unlawful lethal force” this week in its raids on Jenin, in the occupied West Bank – including using methods developed for fighting wars.

“The deadly Israeli operations in recent days raise serious concerns about unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including methods and means developed for warfighting, in violation of international human rights law, norms and standards applicable to law enforcement operations,” UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen al-Kheetan told a media briefing in Geneva.

“This includes multiple air strikes and apparently random shooting at unarmed residents attempting to flee or find safety.”

Israeli forces blocked the four main entrances to Jenin city and its refugee camp on Friday as the deadly raids on the city entered a fourth day, officials said. Israel says its operation aims to eliminate Palestinian fighters in the city.

As of Friday, the death toll in Israeli raids had reached 12. Dozens of Palestinians have also been wounded and detained, while thousands have been forced to flee the city.

Mustafa Barghouti, the leader of the Palestinian National Initiative party, said in a statement that Israel is carrying out “dangerous ethnic cleansing in Jenin, forcing civilians and families to leave their homes on foot under violent repression and humiliating searches”.

He added that the “ongoing events confirm the remarks by Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi that the goals and repressive practices are identical in Gaza and the West Bank which are subjected to collective punishment, checkpoints, arrests, and abuse”.

Barghouti called for Palestinian national unity to confront “Israeli ethnic cleansing and genocide”.