UN says Israel using ‘unlawful lethal force’ in raids on Jenin

Israeli forces block all four main entrances to the occupied West Bank city as the deadly raids enter a fourth day.

Israeli military vehicles mount a large-scale Israeli army raid on Jenin, in the occupied West Bank [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Published On 24 Jan 2025

The United Nations has said it is “deeply concerned” over the Israeli military’s use of “unlawful lethal force” this week in its raids on Jenin, in the occupied West Bank – including using methods developed for fighting wars.

“The deadly Israeli operations in recent days raise serious concerns about unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including methods and means developed for warfighting, in violation of international human rights law, norms and standards applicable to law enforcement operations,” UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen al-Kheetan told a media briefing in Geneva.

“This includes multiple air strikes and apparently random shooting at unarmed residents attempting to flee or find safety.”

Israeli forces blocked the four main entrances to Jenin city and its refugee camp on Friday as the deadly raids on the city entered a fourth day, officials said. Israel says its operation aims to eliminate Palestinian fighters in the city.

As of Friday, the death toll in Israeli raids had reached 12. Dozens of Palestinians have also been wounded and detained, while thousands have been forced to flee the city.

Mustafa Barghouti, the leader of the Palestinian National Initiative party, said in a statement that Israel is carrying out “dangerous ethnic cleansing in Jenin, forcing civilians and families to leave their homes on foot under violent repression and humiliating searches”.

He added that the “ongoing events confirm the remarks by Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi that the goals and repressive practices are identical in Gaza and the West Bank which are subjected to collective punishment, checkpoints, arrests, and abuse”.

Barghouti called for Palestinian national unity to confront “Israeli ethnic cleansing and genocide”.

A man lifts his shirt near Israeli soldiers as he approach troops during a large-scale Israeli army raid, in Jenin. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
A Palestinian official said hundreds of people left their homes in the area on January 23, as Israeli forces intensified a deadly operation there. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
At least 12 Palestinians have been killed so far in the Israel raids and dozens of others have been wounded and detained. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
A Palestinian woman reacts during a large-scale Israeli army raid in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, on January 24, 2025 [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/ AFP)
A Palestinian woman cries in Jenin, which has seen intense fighting between armed groups with both the Israeli military and the Palestinian Authority security forces in recent weeks. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
In addition to the Jenin governorate, Israeli forces have stepped up their operations across the occupied West Bank since January 21. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Palestinian sources said Israeli forces launched drones in the refugee camp and imposed a curfew from Thursday evening until Friday morning. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Wafa news agency reports that Israeli forces set fire to homes in the camp and blocked civil defence teams from reaching the area to put out the flames. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Israel says eliminating armed Palestinian fighters in the occupied West Bank is part of its overarching goals in the region. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
PA security forces have also taken part in some raids on Friday, including in the cities of Tulkarem, Ramallah, Hebron and Qalqilya on Friday. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]