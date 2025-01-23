In Pictures

Israel continues Jenin raid as two Palestinians killed in West Bank

Thousands of Palestinians have been forcibly displaced as the Israeli army ordered evacuations of multiple areas.

Palestinian women sit across from the rubble of a house where two Palestinians were killed during an Israeli raid in Burqin village near Jenin in the occupied West Bank. [AFP]
Published On 23 Jan 2025

Israeli soldiers have killed two more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as they continue a military assault on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp.

The Israeli military confirmed the killings on Thursday, claiming that the two were affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) armed group and were wanted for carrying out a shooting attack in the village of Funduq in the Qalqilya governorate earlier this month, which killed three Israelis and injured six.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces involved in the killings surrounded and fired at a house in Burqin before razing it to the ground using a bulldozer.

Israel’s deadly raid in Jenin entered its third day on Thursday, with its forces issuing a forced evacuation order to residents of the refugee camp in the city.

Hundreds of Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp fled their homes on Thursday.

“The Israeli army, using loudspeakers on drones and military vehicles, ordered them to evacuate the camp,” Jenin Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub told AFP news agency.

Since the raids began on Tuesday, at least 12 Palestinians have been killed and more than 40 others wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The raids are part of Israel’s “Iron Wall” campaign across the occupied Palestinian territory, launched just days after a ceasefire in Gaza.

Palestinians displaced by an Israeli military operation evacuate from the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank carrying an elderly man over rubble. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Israeli soldiers stand guard as Palestinians displaced by an Israeli military operation evacuate from the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, carrying their belongings. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Palestinians inspect the rubble at the site where Israeli forces killed two Palestinians. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
A Palestinian displaced by an Israeli military operation evacuates the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank with a baby goat. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Israeli soldiers walk ahead of Palestinians displaced by an Israeli military operation evacuating from the Jenin refugee camp. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
People inspect the rubble of a house where two Palestinians were killed. [AFP]
A Palestinian displaced by an Israeli military operation evacuates the Jenin refugee camp. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Heavy equipment clears rubble at the site where Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in the West Bank village of Burqin. [Majdi Mohammed/P Photo]
Palestinian news network Al Quds Today reported Muhammad Abu al-Asaad and Qutaiba al-Shalabi were killed in "an armed clash with the occupation forces that lasted for several hours". [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]