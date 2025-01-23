Israeli soldiers have killed two more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as they continue a military assault on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp.

The Israeli military confirmed the killings on Thursday, claiming that the two were affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) armed group and were wanted for carrying out a shooting attack in the village of Funduq in the Qalqilya governorate earlier this month, which killed three Israelis and injured six.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces involved in the killings surrounded and fired at a house in Burqin before razing it to the ground using a bulldozer.

Israel’s deadly raid in Jenin entered its third day on Thursday, with its forces issuing a forced evacuation order to residents of the refugee camp in the city.

Hundreds of Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp fled their homes on Thursday.

“The Israeli army, using loudspeakers on drones and military vehicles, ordered them to evacuate the camp,” Jenin Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub told AFP news agency.

Since the raids began on Tuesday, at least 12 Palestinians have been killed and more than 40 others wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The raids are part of Israel’s “Iron Wall” campaign across the occupied Palestinian territory, launched just days after a ceasefire in Gaza.