In Pictures

Gallery|Migration

Migrants stranded in Mexico as appointments to enter US cancelled

Hope turns into despair for migrants when appointments to enter the US are revoked as Trump takes office.

Colombian migrant Margelis Tinoco, 48, cries after her CBP One appointment was canceled at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on the border with the U.S
Colombian Margelis Tinoco, 48, cries at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on the border with the US after her CBP One appointment was cancelled. [Christian Chavez/AP Photo]
Published On 22 Jan 2025

They came from all around the world, including Haiti and Venezuela, pulling small rolling suitcases crammed with clothing and stuffed animals to occupy their children.

They clutched phones showing that after months of waiting, they finally had appointments to legally enter the United States.

But outside a series of northern Mexico border crossings, hope and excitement evaporated into despair and disbelief moments after President Donald Trump took office.

On Monday, the US Customs and Border Protection agency announced that the CBP One app, which worked as recently as that morning, would no longer be used to admit migrants after facilitating entry for nearly one million people since January 2023.

Applicants were told that tens of thousands of appointments that were scheduled into February were cancelled.

Many migrant shelters in Mexico are now occupied largely by people who tapped their phones daily, hoping for an appointment. US Customs and Border Protection said about 280,000 people try daily for the 1,450 slots.

Advertisement

The demise of CBP One will be coupled with the return of the “remain in Mexico” policy, a remnant of Trump’s first term that forced about 70,000 asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in US immigration courts.

Trump Immigration
Marcela Medina and her husband, Enrique Corea, of Venezuela see that their appointment was cancelled on the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app as they wait near the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. [Gregory Bull/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Trump Immigration
Migrants with CBP One appointments to apply for asylum in the US sit near the US-Mexican border after their appointments were declared not valid on the application. [Gregory Bull/AP Photo]
Trump Immigration
Migrants seeking asylum leave an immigration office in Matamoros, Mexico, after their scheduled meetings were cancelled. [Eric Gay/AP Photo]
Trump Immigration
Migrants seeking asylum leave an immigration office in Matamoros, Mexico. [Eric Gay/AP Photo]
Trump Immigration
A volunteer with a pro-migrant organisation shows an updated message of the CBP One app about the cancellation of existing appointments for migrants who were scheduled to enter the US. [Andres Leighton/AP Photo]
Trump Immigration
Melanie Mendoza from Venezuela gets emotional as she sees that her appointment was cancelled as she and her family wait at the border crossing in Tijuana. [Gregory Bull/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Trump Immigration
CBP One has been wildly popular, especially with Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians and Mexicans. [Gregory Bull/AP Photo]
Trump Immigration
The demise of CBP One will be coupled with the return of “remain in Mexico”, a policy from Trump's first term that forced about 70,000 asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in US immigration courts. [Gregory Bull/AP Photo]