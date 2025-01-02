In Pictures

Photos: More than 70 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

Head of the enclave’s police, his deputy and a journalist among those who lost their lives.

A man injured during an Israeli strike is wheeled on a hospital bed at Al-Ahli Arab hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital, in Gaza City on January 2
People carry a person injured in an Israeli strike, at al-Ahli Arab Hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital, in Gaza City on Thursday [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Published On 2 Jan 2025

Gaza’s Government Media Office said on Thursday that Israeli military forces carried out 34 air strikes over the previous 24 hours, resulting in a death toll of 71, including the head of the enclave’s police force and his deputy.

Israeli attacks were reported across the embattled enclave, including in the so-called humanitarian zone of al-Mawasi and northern Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp, which has been bombed repeatedly in recent days.

Palestinians have also been killed and wounded in attacks on Gaza City’s Remal and Shujayea neighbourhoods, and the town of az-Zawayda, in the central Gaza Strip.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), says Israel’s deadly strike on southern Gaza’s displacement camp al-Mawasi is yet another signal to end the war.

“As the year begins, we got reports of yet another attack on al-Mawasi with dozens of people killed, another reminder that there is no humanitarian zone let alone a safe zone [in Gaza],” he said. “Every day without a ceasefire will bring more tragedy.”

Asked about Thursday’s reported death toll, a spokesperson for the Israeli army said the military followed international law in waging the war on Gaza and it takes “feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm”.

Among those killed on Thursday were photojournalist Hassan al-Qishaoui. At least 217 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

A destroyed part of Gaza City as seen from southern Israel, Thursday Jan. 2
A destroyed part of Gaza City as seen from southern Israel. [Tsafrir Abayov/AP Photo]
Palestinians and rescuers search through the rubble in the aftermath of an Israeli strike that hit an administrative building in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 2
Palestinians and rescuers search through the rubble in the aftermath of an Israeli strike that hit an administrative building in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Relatives of Palestinians, who lost their lives following the Israeli attack on Interior Ministry building, mourn as the bodies are brought to Nasser Hospital for burial process in Khan Yunis, Gaza on January 2
Palestinians mourn relatives who lost their lives following an Israeli attack on the Interior Ministry building, as the bodies are brought to Nasser Hospital. [Hani Alshaer/Anadolu]
A Palestinian child is seen near the damaged tents after the Israeli army targeted the tents where displaced Palestinians sheltered in al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunis, Gaza on January 02
A Palestinian child is seen near damaged tents after the Israeli army targeted the al-Mawasi area where displaced Palestinians sought shelter. [Hani Alshaer/Anadolu]
A Palestinian woman grieves outside Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after the loss of a family member who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Der Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 02 January 2025
A Palestinian woman grieves outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital after the loss of a family member who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
People walk near a blood-stained ground following an Israeli airstrike at Salah Al Din Road near the Al Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 02 January
People walk near a blood-stained ground following an Israeli air strike at Salah al-Din Road near the Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
A member of the Palestinian civil defense works near a site following an Israeli airstrike at Salah Al Din Road near the Al Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 02 January 2025
A member of the Palestinian civil defence works near a site following an Israeli air strike at Salah al-Din Road. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]