In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

‘Kiss the soil’: Displaced Palestinians return home after Gaza ceasefire

Forcibly displaced Palestinians return to what’s left of their homes after Israel-Hamas ceasefire comes into effect.

Displaced Palestinians walk past the rubble as they attempt to return to their homes.
Displaced Palestinians walk past the rubble as they attempt to return to their homes in northern Gaza [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Published On 19 Jan 2025

Tens of thousands of forcibly displaced Palestinians are heading to their homes, walking through devastated swaths of Gaza, after the long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect following more than 15 months of war.

Israel on Sunday said a truce with Hamas began in Gaza at 11:15am (09:15 GMT), nearly three hours after initially scheduled, following a last-minute delay on the orders of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Almost the entire 2.3-million population of Gaza was forcibly displaced during the 15 months of genocide, in many cases more than once.

In the northern area of Jabalia, hundreds of Palestinians streamed down a sandy path, returning to an apocalyptic landscape dotted with piles of rubble and destroyed buildings.

In the main southern city of Khan Younis, people celebrated their pending homecoming.

“I am very, very happy,” said Wafa al-Habeel. “I want to go back and kiss the ground and the soil of Gaza. I am longing for Gaza [City] and longing for our loved ones.”

Advertisement

During the delay in the ceasefire coming into effect, Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli attacks killed at least 19 Palestinians.

This aerial view shows displaced Palestinians returning to the war-devastated Jabalia refugee camp
This aerial view shows displaced Palestinians returning to the war-devastated Jabalia refugee camp. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Advertisement
This aerial view shows displaced Palestinians returning to the war-devastated Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip
Palestinians return to Jabalia refugee camp. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Displaced Palestinians return to Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
Displaced Palestinians return to Rafah in southern Gaza. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
This aerial view shows displaced Palestinians returning to the war-devastated Jabalia refugee camp
Dozens of displaced Palestinians walk along a road in the as-Saftawi area of Jabalia. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Displaced Palestinians make their way past rubble, as they attempt to return to their homes
Displaced Palestinians make their way past rubble as they attempt to return to their homes in northern Gaza. [Khalil Ramzi/Reuters]
This aerial view shows displaced Palestinians returning to the war-devastated Rafah
Displaced Palestinians cheer as they return to Rafah. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Advertisement
Palestinians celebrate the ceasefire announcement
Dozens of displaced Palestinians walk along a road in the as-Saftawi area of Jabalia, as they leave areas near Gaza City where they had taken refuge. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]