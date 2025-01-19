Celebrations have erupted across Gaza after a ceasefire in the war-ravaged territory came into effect on Sunday morning.

The ceasefire was announced more than two hours later than scheduled due to a dispute between Israel and Hamas over naming the captives to be freed under the deal.

Earlier on Sunday, Hamas named three captives it plans to release later in the day.

Israel’s cabinet approved the ceasefire on Saturday in a rare session during the Jewish Sabbath, more than two days after mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States announced the deal.