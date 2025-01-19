In Pictures

Israel-Palestine conflict

Palestinians in Gaza celebrate the ceasefire

Ceasefire announced more than two hours later than scheduled due to Israel-Hamas dispute over naming captives.

Palestinians celebrate in Nuseirat refugee camp [Moiz Salhi/Anadolu]
Published On 19 Jan 2025

Celebrations have erupted across Gaza after a ceasefire in the war-ravaged territory came into effect on Sunday morning.

The ceasefire was announced more than two hours later than scheduled due to a dispute between Israel and Hamas over naming the captives to be freed under the deal.

Earlier on Sunday, Hamas named three captives it plans to release later in the day.

Israel’s cabinet approved the ceasefire on Saturday in a rare session during the Jewish Sabbath, more than two days after mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States announced the deal.

Palestinians celebrate the ceasefire in Nuseirat refugee camp. [Moiz Salhi/Anadolu]
First aid and civil defence workers gathered to celebrate in Gaza City. [Hamza Z H Qraiqea/Anadolu]
Members of the Palestinian emergency service celebrate in Gaza City. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
A man waves a Palestinian flag as people celebrate on the streets of Gaza City. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Palestinians celebrate in Deir el-Balah. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Two women smile and make victory signs as they ride in a car along a street in Gaza City. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
A displaced Palestinian man waves from a car loaded with belongings in Khan Younis. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Internally displaced Palestinians on their way to Rafah as they leave areas near Khan Younis, where they had taken refuge. [Haitham Imad/EPA]
Dozens of displaced Palestinians walk along a road in the as-Saftawi area of Jabalia, as they leave areas near Gaza City where they had taken refuge. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]