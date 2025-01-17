At least 103 Palestinians have been killed and more than 264 wounded by Israeli attacks in Gaza since the announcement of the recent ceasefire agreement.

According to Mahmoud Basal, Gaza’s civil defence service spokesperson, the latest casualty figures include 31 women and 27 children.

The fatalities came after the Wednesday announcement of a ceasefire agreement scheduled to take effect on Sunday.

Basal confirmed that 82 of the total casualties were killed in Gaza’s northern governorates, while 16 took place in the southern regions, including 14 in Khan Younis and two in Rafah. The remaining five people were killed in the central governorate of Gaza.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed at least 46,788 Palestinians and wounded 110,453 since October 7, 2023. At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and more than 200 were taken captive.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has killed many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.