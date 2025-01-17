In Pictures

Gallery|Gaza

More than 100 people killed in Gaza since ceasefire agreed

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed at least 46,788 Palestinians and wounded 110,453 since October 7, 2023.

Relatives of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks mourn after an Israeli air strike on tents - despite the announcement of a ceasefire agreement - in Khan Younis, Gaza. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
Published On 17 Jan 2025

At least 103 Palestinians have been killed and more than 264 wounded by Israeli attacks in Gaza since the announcement of the recent ceasefire agreement.

According to Mahmoud Basal, Gaza’s civil defence service spokesperson, the latest casualty figures include 31 women and 27 children.

The fatalities came after the Wednesday announcement of a ceasefire agreement scheduled to take effect on Sunday.

Basal confirmed that 82 of the total casualties were killed in Gaza’s northern governorates, while 16 took place in the southern regions, including 14 in Khan Younis and two in Rafah. The remaining five people were killed in the central governorate of Gaza.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed at least 46,788 Palestinians and wounded 110,453 since October 7, 2023. At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and more than 200 were taken captive.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has killed many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

Women cry over the body of a loved one killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza City the previous night, outside the morgue at al-Ahli Arab Hospital. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Palestinians inspect the destruction after an Israeli air strike on tents despite the announcement of a ceasefire agreement. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
Houses destroyed in previous Israeli strikes lie in ruin, in Khan Younis. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Mourners react near the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Eighty-two of the deaths were in northern Gaza, the rescue agency said. It added that 27 of those killed were children and 31 were women. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Reporting from Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum said: "It's been another very tragic morning across Gaza, following a series of air strikes that were conducted simultaneously across the Strip." [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Drones and fighter jets continue to hover overhead in all areas of the Strip, indicating that Israeli military operations will continue with momentum until the ceasefire takes effect on the ground, as agreed on Sunday. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Mourners react near the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes at Nasser Hospital. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Mourners pray beside the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes, at Nasser Hospital. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]