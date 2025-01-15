Israel’s war on Gaza: 15 months, 15 pictures

Israel’s war on Gaza has left a trail of devastation, with the lives of more than two million Palestinians severely disrupted.

As mediator Qatar announced that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement to halt the 15-month war and exchange captives for prisoners, the Israeli military continued to launch deadly attacks across the Gaza Strip.

At least 59 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Wednesday, medical sources told Al Jazeera.

The situation for the 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza remains dire, with air and ground attacks continuing and most aid blocked by Israel.

These images from the past 15 months capture only a fraction of the suffering endured by the Palestinians of Gaza.