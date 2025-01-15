In Pictures

Israel’s war on Gaza: 15 months, 15 pictures

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 46,707 Palestinians and wounded 110,265 since October 7, 2023.

Wounded Palestinians wait for treatment in al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023. [Abed Khaled/AP Photo]
Published On 15 Jan 2025

Israel’s war on Gaza has left a trail of devastation, with the lives of more than two million Palestinians severely disrupted.

As mediator Qatar announced that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement to halt the 15-month war and exchange captives for prisoners, the Israeli military continued to launch deadly attacks across the Gaza Strip.

At least 59 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Wednesday, medical sources told Al Jazeera.

The situation for the 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza remains dire, with air and ground attacks continuing and most aid blocked by Israel.

These images from the past 15 months capture only a fraction of the suffering endured by the Palestinians of Gaza.

A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on November 29, 2023. [Mohammed Hajjar/AP Photo]
Wounded Palestinians react after an Israeli strike on az-Zawayda, in the central Gaza Strip, on December 28, 2023. [Mohammed Asad/AP Photo]
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, outside a morgue in Rafah, southern Gaza, on January 10, 2024. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip
Palestinians line up for a donated meal in Rafah, the Gaza Strip, Friday, Febuary 16, 2024. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians perform Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan near the ruins of a destroyed mosque
Palestinians perform Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan near the ruins of a mosque destroyed by the Israeli air strikes in Rafah, the Gaza Strip, on March 22, 2024. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians walk through destruction in the wake of an Israeli air and ground offensive in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on April 8, 2024. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians flee Rafah during an Israeli attack on the city, on May 28, 2024. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians fill water jugs near one of Gaza's last functioning desalination plants in Deir el-Balah, on June 20, 2024. Israel's war in Gaza has decimated the sanitation system while displacing the vast majority of the population, leaving many Palestinians living in tent camps near growing piles of garbage. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on July 22, 2024. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinian women mourn a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at a hospital in Deir el-Balah, on August 22, 2024. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinian children wounded in Israeli strikes are treated at a hospital in Deir el-Balah, on September 5, 2024. Israel has systematically destroyed Gaza's healthcare system, with the few remaining hospitals overloaded and struggling to treat the wounded. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians look at the damage after an Israeli strike hit a tent area in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah on October 14, 2024. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Relatives mourn over the body of 17-year old Rahaf Abu Laban at the hospital in Deir al-Balah on November 29, 2024. Rahat, a 13-year-old girl and a 50-year-old woman were crushed to death as a crowd of Palestinians pushed to get bread at a bakery in Deir el-Balah. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Imam Islam Abu Suaied prays over the bodies of two babies before their burial at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, December 29, 2024. One baby died at birth while 20-day-old Jomaa al-Batran froze to death because of a lack of shelter and warm clothing as a result of Israel's war on Gaza in cold and wet weather. At least seven babies have died from the cold in recent weeks. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
A boy looks at the bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment
A boy looks at the bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip as they are brought for burial at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, on January 15, 2025. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]