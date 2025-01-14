In Pictures

Young people mark Coming of Age Day in Japan

People gathered to admire the elaborate outfits worn to celebrate the transition from childhood to adulthood.

Kimono-clad women take a photo after a ceremony to celebrate Coming of Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the transition from childhood to adulthood, in Yokohama. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
Published On 14 Jan 2025

Japan’s Coming of Age Day is a sure sign of winter, arriving after New Year celebrations and before the cherry blossom parties of early spring.

The national holiday is held on the second Monday of January. People turn out to admire the elaborate outfits young people don to celebrate the transition from childhood to adulthood. Although the age of adulthood has been lowered from 20 to 18, many of the participants are still 20 years old.

The men usually wear sober black suits, but the women are resplendent in kimonos woven in lustrous patterns — often of flowers — and a bright array of colours, many with elaborately constructed hairdos and fancy handbags.

Throngs of young people milled about on Monday on the streets of Yokohama, a city that forms part of Greater Tokyo. The women wore fur muffs to keep off the chill. There were many wide smiles and self-conscious poses, selfies, and hugs.

Men wearing suits and women wearing kimonos arrive for the Coming of Age Day celebrations. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
Kimono-clad women arrive at a security checkpoint before a ceremony to celebrate Coming of Age Day. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
Young people take a selfie at the Coming of Age Day celebrations. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
Kimono-clad women take a selfie at the celebrations in Yokohama. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
People arrive for Coming of Age Day. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
The national holiday is held on the second Monday of January. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
The age of adulthood in Japan has been lowered from 20 to 18, but many participants are still 20 years old. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]