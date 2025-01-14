At least 32 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds of others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Tuesday, the enclave’s health authorities said, even as ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas appear to be gaining momentum.

Civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said the attacks primarily targeted the cities of Deir el-Balah, Gaza City and Khan Younis.

Ten people, including a one-year-old girl, were killed when the home of the Abed family in the al-Manara area of Khan Younis was hit by an Israeli attack, Basal said.

The child’s parents, grandfather and uncle were also killed in the attack, he said.

In a separate attack, four children were killed when a home belonging to the Abu al-Shaar family in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City was struck, Basal said.

Another attack hit a tent filled with displaced Palestinians, killing three people in Deir el-Balah, he added.

Witnesses said an Apache helicopter fired on areas of Jabalia in northern Gaza, where Israeli forces have been conducting an intensified offensive since October.

The latest attacks occurred as talks to reach a truce and captive release deal are under way in Qatar.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed at least 46,645 Palestinians and wounded 110,012 since October 7, 2023. At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and more than 200 were taken captive.