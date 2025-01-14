In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel maintains furious rate of attacks on Gaza amid hopes for ceasefire

Israeli attacks kill at least 32 Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday, raising death toll since October 7, 2023 to 46,645.

Palestinians pray by the shrouded bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks on tents in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza. [AFP]
Published On 14 Jan 2025

At least 32 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds of others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Tuesday, the enclave’s health authorities said, even as ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas appear to be gaining momentum.

Civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said the attacks primarily targeted the cities of Deir el-Balah, Gaza City and Khan Younis.

Ten people, including a one-year-old girl, were killed when the home of the Abed family in the al-Manara area of Khan Younis was hit by an Israeli attack, Basal said.

The child’s parents, grandfather and uncle were also killed in the attack, he said.

In a separate attack, four children were killed when a home belonging to the Abu al-Shaar family in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City was struck, Basal said.

Another attack hit a tent filled with displaced Palestinians, killing three people in Deir el-Balah, he added.

Witnesses said an Apache helicopter fired on areas of Jabalia in northern Gaza, where Israeli forces have been conducting an intensified offensive since October.

The latest attacks occurred as talks to reach a truce and captive release deal are under way in Qatar.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed at least 46,645 Palestinians and wounded 110,012 since October 7, 2023. At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and more than 200 were taken captive.

Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives, including children, who were killed in an Israeli air attack on their shelter in Deir el-Balah. [AFP]
Palestinians inspect a makeshift shelter destroyed in a displacement camp in Deir el-Balah. [AFP]
A man carries a jerrycan through the debris-strewn Jalaa Street, Gaza City. [Omar al-Qattaa/AFP]
A woman is comforted as she mourns by the bodies of victims killed in an Israeli bombardment, outside the morgue of the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
A man inspects a destroyed vehicle amid debris and rubble on Jalaa Street. [Omar al-Qattaa/AFP]
A woman and a child with salvaged footwear in Gaza City. [Omar al-Qattaa/AFP]
A boy hauls a sack of salvaged items on Jalaa Street. [Omar al-Qattaa/AFP]
Palestinians inspect a damaged tent at the beach in Deir el-Balah. [AFP]
A boy pulls a cart loaded with salvaged items from the site of Israeli bombardment on a residential block in Jalaa Street in Gaza City. [Omar al-Qattaa/AFP]