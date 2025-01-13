In Pictures

In scorched neighbourhoods, a few Los Angeles homes stand untouched

The blazes have killed at least 24 people in one of the most devastating natural disasters in United States history.

Amid charred neighborhoods, a handful of LA homes remain untouched
The Walsh House, featured in the television series Beverly Hills 90210, stands undamaged next to a house charred by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California. [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]
Published On 13 Jan 2025

The remains of charred homes form rows across the Los Angeles landscape, as flames continue to engulf entire neighbourhoods in the Southern California city.

But among the crumbling walls on Monday, some homes stand untouched.

Through a mixture of luck and building design, a handful of houses in neighbourhoods otherwise reduced to ash withstood the punishing flames that destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people.

The differences were stark: One home atop a hill stood between burned trees and bushes, with untouched belongings visible from the windows. Below, the remains of other homes — parts of roofs, fences and walls, as well as air conditioning units and chair swings — were singed and crumpled.

The Walsh House, featured in the Beverly Hills 90210 television series, survived. So did its pristine lawn. Next door, the remains of a neighbour’s home were blackened with soot.

Some beachfront properties were also spared, with rows of scorched trees making way for a cluster of unspoiled homes. Others had a different fate with roofs and trees collapsing into the properties.

One man, David Slater, swept the driveway of his intact home just feet away from the charred remains of his neighbour’s car and a broken wall. Behind the gate of Slater’s home also lay fallen trees and debris.

California’s wildfires bear the fingerprints of climate change. Atmospheric rivers had dumped huge amounts of water on the region, causing plenty of plant growth. Then drought dried them out, creating perfect fodder for the flames.

Firefighters are preparing for a return of dangerous winds that could again stoke the flames on Monday.

Many beachfront properties in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles were destroyed by the Palisades Fire, although some have survived the flames. [Mark J Terrill/AP Photo]
The devastation from the Palisades Fire is seen from the air on January 9, with one home remaining standing at the base of a hill. [Mark J Terrill/AP Photo]
David Slater clears off the driveway of his home, which was spared from the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California. [Ethan Swope/AP Photo]
A swing hangs in front of an intact home and a destroyed one after the Palisades Fire swept through the neighbourhood in Los Angeles. [Mark J Terrill/AP Photo]
Two cars parked in Altadena, California, show the disparate fates of properties caught in the Eaton Fire: One remains intact, while the other is utterly destroyed. [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]
As of Monday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that only 14 percent of the Palisades Fire had been contained. [Mark J Terrill/AP Photo]
Homes along the Pacific Coast Highway are burned and damaged, although a few still stand after the Palisades Fire tore through Malibu, California. [Mark J Terrill/AP Photo]
Fire authorities in California say the Eaton Fire, which burned through the Altadena neighbourhood, is nearly 33 percent contained as of Monday. [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]
Outgoing United States President Joe Biden has promised the federal government will pay "100 percent" of the fire response costs, increased from 75 percent last week. [Mark J Terrill/AP Photo]
The devastation from the Palisades Fire is visible from the skies above Los Angeles [Mark J Terrill/AP Photo]
An intact home stands above debris from the Palisades Fire in Malibu, California. [Mark J Terrill/AP Photo]