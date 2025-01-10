In Pictures

Gallery|Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela’s President Maduro begins third term amid international protest

A new wave of protest accompanied Maduro’s inauguration, after a contested July election spurred fraud accusations.

Nicolas Maduro greets supporters outside his inauguration.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives at the National Assembly to be sworn in on January 10. [Marcelo Garcia/Miraflores Palace handout via Reuters]
Published On 10 Jan 2025

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has been sworn in for a third six-year term, despite an outpouring of international condemnation following July’s contested presidential election.

Standing before the National Assembly in the capital Caracas on Friday, Maduro took the oath of office with a pledge that his next term would be a “period of peace”.

But the lead-up to his inauguration was greeted with demonstrations and accusations of government repression and electoral fraud.

Protesters on Thursday took to the streets both in Venezuela and other countries with large Venezuelan diaspora communities, including Spain, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico and El Salvador.

At the rally in Caracas, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado came out of hiding for the first time in months to encourage supporters to maintain pressure on Maduro and his government.

She was briefly detained by security forces after her public appearance, according to her team. Other opposition leaders have been detained or face warrants for their arrest.

The opposition accuses Maduro, 62, of stealing last year’s July 28 election, and the United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries have recognised opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as Venezuela’s legitimate president-elect.

Critics denounced a new wave of repression in the lead-up to Friday’s ceremony, with several activists and opposition figures arrested in recent days, prompting the UN to express alarm.

Just Thursday, at least 17 protesters were detained, according to a post on the social media platform X by Gonzalo Himiob of the NGO Foro Penal.

Maduro had ordered the deployment of thousands of police and soldiers to maintain security in advance of the inauguration, particularly in the capital Caracas.

Armed military personnel guarded the streets, many of which were closed off for the ceremony, and traffic was significantly lighter than usual as police manned numerous roadblocks.

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take spart in a rally during the presidential inauguration, in Caracas on January 10, 2025. Maduro, in power since 2013, took the oath of office for a third term despite a global outcry that brought thousands out in protest on the ceremony's eve
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a rally during the presidential inauguration on Friday in Caracas. [Pedro Mattey/AFP]
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro decorate an apartment with balloons on the day of Maduro's inauguration for a third six-year term, in Caracas, Venezuela January 10
A group of supporters decorate their Caracas apartment with balloons on the day of Nicolas Maduro's inauguration. [Maxwell Briceno/Reuters]
Supporters of Nicolas Maduro wave picket signs with his face.
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro cheer and wave signs bearing his portrait on Friday in Caracas. [Maxwell Briceno/Reuters]
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores arrive at the National Assembly for his swear-in ceremony for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Jan. 10
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores arrive at the National Assembly for his swearing-in ceremony in Caracas. [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]
A screen outside in Caracas shows the Nicolas Maduro inauguration.
A screen projects the swearing-in ceremony outdoors in Caracas, Venezuela, on Friday. [Gaby Oraa/Reuters]
Nicolas Maduro places his hand on a book and lifts the other hand to swear the oath of office.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is sworn in by the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, on Friday. [Jhonn Zerpa/Miraflores Palace handout via Reuters]
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado addresses supporters at a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 9, 2025, a day ahead of Maduro's inauguration ceremony where he will be sworn in for a third term
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado addresses supporters at a Caracas protest on Thursday, a day before Nicolas Maduro's inauguration ceremony. [Ariana Cubillos/AP Photo]
Venezuelan opposition supporters wave Venezuela's flags during a protest ahead of the Friday inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro for his third term, in Santiago, Chile January 9
Venezuelan opposition supporters wave Venezuela's flags during a protest on Thursday in Santiago, Chile. [Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters]
A Venezuelan opposition supporter reacts during a protest ahead of the Friday inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro for his third term, in Quito, Ecuador January 9
A Venezuelan opposition supporter cries out during a Thursday protest in Quito, Ecuador. [Karen Toro/Reuters]
People and Venezuelans living in Mexico gather in support of the country's opposition and take part in a demonstration outside Venezuela's embassy, a day before Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is set to be inaugurated for his third term, in Mexico City, Mexico January 9
Venezuelans living in Mexico gathered in support of the country's opposition on Thursday, demonstrating outside Venezuela's embassy. [Henry Romero/Reuters]
Protests also erupted on Thursday in San Salvador, El Salvador, where opposition supporters waved Venezuelan flags. [Jose Cabezas/Reuters]
A man carries a banner that reads 'your time has come' with a banana known in colombia as 'maduro' depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during a protest called by the opposition on the eve of the presidential inauguration in Cali, Colombia on January 9
A man at a protest on Thursday in Cali, Colombia, carries a banner that reads "Your time has come," with a small "maduro" plantain hanging in the centre, symbolising Nicolas Maduro. [Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP]