In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

At least 10 dead as a truck rams a New Year’s crowd in New Orleans

FBI authorities are investigating the attack as an act of ‘terrorism’ and have identified the suspect as a US citizen.

Security personnel investigate the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1
Security personnel investigate after a vehicle intentionally drove into a crowd on New Orleans's Canal and Bourbon streets on January 1 [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Published On 1 Jan 2025

A deadly car-ramming attack in New Orleans has brought chaos and mourning to the New Year’s Day celebrations in the Louisiana city, with authorities investigating the incident as an act of “terrorism”.

At least 10 people were killed when a Ford pickup truck slammed into the early-morning crowds on Bourbon Street, in the heart of the French Quarter, one of the United States city’s most touristed areas.

A further 35 people were injured in the Wednesday attack, which officials quickly ruled was not an accident.

The pickup truck ultimately crashed, and the driver fired on law enforcement as he attempted to flee. Two officers received bullet wounds, and the suspect was killed in the exchange.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) later identified the suspect as a 42-year-old US citizen named Shamsud-Din Jabbar from the neighbouring state of Texas.

In an afternoon press conference, Alethea Duncan, the assistant special agent for the FBI’s New Orleans branch, said Jabbar was not believed to be “solely responsible” for the attack and appealed to the public for further information.

Advertisement

Investigators revealed they had uncovered what appeared to be an explosive device in his vehicle, as well as a flag affiliated with the armed group ISIL (ISIS).

The bloodshed on Bourbon Street prompted an outpouring of condolences from US leaders, including outgoing President Joe Biden and his successor, President-elect Donald Trump, who is slated to take office on January 20.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday,” Biden wrote in a statement. “There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities.”

Located on the banks of the Mississippi River, New Orleans is a centrepiece of the Cajun culture in the US, which boasts a mix of French, African and Indigenous influences.

The city’s French Quarter is a beacon for tourists looking to enjoy New Orleans-style jazz, drinking and entertainment. The city brings in billions in tourism revenue each year.

An investigation into the car-ramming incident is ongoing, with the FBI taking a lead in the probe. No motive has yet been released.

But New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick emphasised that the attack was “very intentional”.

“This is not just an act of terrorism. This is evil,” she said at the afternoon press conference. “And when we face evil, we have a choice.”

“I promise you, as a chief of police of this city, this city has been tried by fire before. But fire purifies. Fire makes things stronger.”

Advertisement
Police cordon off the intersection of Canal Street and Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 1
Police cordon off the intersection of Canal Street and Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans. [Matthew Hinton/AFP]
Advertisement
Security personnel gather at the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1
Security personnel gather at the scene to investigate the attack. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Investigators work the scene after a person drove a vehicle into a crowd earlier on Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1
The car appeared to bypass barriers with the aim of striking the crowd of partygoers on Bourbon Street. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
A police barricade near the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1
At least 10 people were killed and 35 injured, authorities in the city said. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
FBI investigators arrive at the scene where the white Ford F-150 pickup truck that crashed into a work lift after allegedly driving into a crowd of New Year's revelers in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 1
Two police officers were injured when the subject attempted to flee, exchanging fire with law enforcement. [Matthew Hinton/AFP]
A view of Bourbon Street, cordoned off by yellow police tape as investigators examine the scene.
A suspicious package was detonated after law enforcement indicated there may have been an explosive device among the suspect's belongings. [Matthew Hinton/AFP]
Advertisement
An Orleans Parish coroner’s van is parked at the corner of Bourbon and Canal streets after a pickup truck drove into a large crowd in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. January 1
An Orleans Parish coroner’s van is parked at the corner of Bourbon and Canal Streets. [Brian Thevenot/Reuters]