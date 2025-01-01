At least 10 dead as a truck rams a New Year’s crowd in New Orleans

A deadly car-ramming attack in New Orleans has brought chaos and mourning to the New Year’s Day celebrations in the Louisiana city, with authorities investigating the incident as an act of “terrorism”.

At least 10 people were killed when a Ford pickup truck slammed into the early-morning crowds on Bourbon Street, in the heart of the French Quarter, one of the United States city’s most touristed areas.

A further 35 people were injured in the Wednesday attack, which officials quickly ruled was not an accident.

The pickup truck ultimately crashed, and the driver fired on law enforcement as he attempted to flee. Two officers received bullet wounds, and the suspect was killed in the exchange.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) later identified the suspect as a 42-year-old US citizen named Shamsud-Din Jabbar from the neighbouring state of Texas.

In an afternoon press conference, Alethea Duncan, the assistant special agent for the FBI’s New Orleans branch, said Jabbar was not believed to be “solely responsible” for the attack and appealed to the public for further information.

Investigators revealed they had uncovered what appeared to be an explosive device in his vehicle, as well as a flag affiliated with the armed group ISIL (ISIS).

The bloodshed on Bourbon Street prompted an outpouring of condolences from US leaders, including outgoing President Joe Biden and his successor, President-elect Donald Trump, who is slated to take office on January 20.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday,” Biden wrote in a statement. “There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities.”

Located on the banks of the Mississippi River, New Orleans is a centrepiece of the Cajun culture in the US, which boasts a mix of French, African and Indigenous influences.

The city’s French Quarter is a beacon for tourists looking to enjoy New Orleans-style jazz, drinking and entertainment. The city brings in billions in tourism revenue each year.

An investigation into the car-ramming incident is ongoing, with the FBI taking a lead in the probe. No motive has yet been released.

But New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick emphasised that the attack was “very intentional”.

“This is not just an act of terrorism. This is evil,” she said at the afternoon press conference. “And when we face evil, we have a choice.”

“I promise you, as a chief of police of this city, this city has been tried by fire before. But fire purifies. Fire makes things stronger.”