Paralympics end with spectacular light show and dance party in Paris

China topped the medal table as it has at every Paralympics since 2004, with Great Britain second and the US third.

Athletes silhouetted against the light show and fireworks in the Stade de France
Paris bade farewell to the Paralympics on Sunday night [Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters]
Published On 9 Sep 2024

The Paralympic Games have come to an end with a spectacular light show and dance party capping a final day of competition that saw two world records fall.

Addressing the closing ceremony at a packed Stade de France, chief Paris 2024 organiser and former gold medal-winning canoeist Tony Estanguet said the six weeks of the Paralympics and the Olympics would remain “etched in people’s memories”.

“This summer, France had a date with history, and the country showed up,” he said.

More than 4,400 athletes from 168 Paralympic delegations partied to the best of French electronic dance music during the closing ceremony despite the rain.

Earlier, Morocco’s Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi smashed the world record in the women’s marathon for runners with visual impairments.

El Idrissi finished the 42km (26.2 miles) course in 2 hours, 48 minutes and 36 seconds, beating the previous record by nearly six minutes.

“I wasn’t running for a time, only for a medal,” the 29-year-old Moroccan said.

Also on the final day of competition, Nigeria’s Folashade Oluwafemiayo broke her own world record in women’s para powerlifting.

China topped the Paralympics medal table with 94 golds, while Great Britain was second with 49 and the United States third with 36.

Ukraine’s athletes overcame the formidable obstacles posed by their country’s war against invading Russian forces to finish in seventh place with 22 golds while France was eighth with 19.

China has finished top of the medal table at every Paralympics since Athens in 2004.

The next Paralympics will take place in Los Angeles in 2028.

Despite initial fears about ticket sales, the Paralympics took place in mainly full stadiums, benefitting from the feel-good factor of the highly successful Olympics, which ended on August 11.

Parsons said the Paris Paralympics had shown that “change starts with sport”.

Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi of Morocco broke the world record in the women’s marathon for runners with visual impairments by nearly six minutes. [Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters]
Gold medallist Folashade Oluwafemiayo of Nigeria celebrates. She is hoding her gold medal up in one hand and looks very happy
Nigeria's Folashade Oluwafemiayo also broke the world record as she took home gold in powerlifting. [Rula Rouhana/Reuters]
The Paralympics mascot dancing in the stadium. It's red and furry and has white glasses.
The Paralympics mascot, the Phryge, joins in with the closing ceremonies. [Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters]
The Parade of Flags during the closing ceremony. The flags on stage include India and Hungary
Athletes carry their flags in a parade during the closing ceremony. [Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters]
Athletes in white track suits at the closing ceremony. There is mascot in the middle of the group
Athletes enjoy the closing ceremony after nearly two weeks of intense competition. [Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters]
French singer Santa perforning, There are lights and drive. Her long skirt is billowing around her.
French singer Santa entertains athletes, volunteers and spectators inside the Stade de France. [Geoffroy van der Hasselt/AFP]
Anetha performs at the closing ceremony, She is behind a mixing desk and is waving her hands in the air.
The closing ceremony featured a one-hour dance party with performers including Anetha. [Jeremy Lee/Reuters]
Spectators in the stands. They are bathed in a purple light.
Spectators applaud during the closing ceremony. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
The Paralympic flag is held aloft as the games are handed to Los Angeles for 2028. Mayor Karen Bass in stage with otehr officials. They are standing beneath white umbrellas. There are red and blue lights flickering behind them.
Los Angeles will host the next Olympics and Paralympics in 2028. LA Mayor Karen Bass (in blue) was in Paris for the handover. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
The Olympic cauldron at night. It's a golden colour.
The Olympic cauldron seen at the Jardin des Tuileries (Tuileries Garden) in Paris. [Julien de Rosa/AFP]
French athletes Charles Noakes, Gloria Agblemagnon, Aurelie Aubert, Ugo Didier, Mathieu Bosredon and Frederic Villeroux extinguish the Olympic flame
French athletes (left to right) Charles Noakes, Gloria Agblemagnon, Aurelie Aubert, Ugo Didier, Mathieu Bosredon and Frederic Villeroux put out the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony. [Thibaud Moritz/AFP]