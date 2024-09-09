In Pictures

Huge rally calls for release of Pakistan’s former PM Khan

Thousands protest on the outskirts of Islamabad demanding an end to Imran Khan’s imprisonment.

Thousands defy roadblocks in rally for Pakistan ex-PM Khan
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan gather in Islamabad. [Farooq Naeem/AFP]
Published On 9 Sep 2024

Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan have rallied demanding his release.

Gathering on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad, on Sunday, the crowd called for an end to Khan’s detainment, which has run for more than a year. The main political rival to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faces more than 150 police cases.

Government critics and Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party say the charges are politically motivated. Ousted from the prime minister’s office in 2022 in a no-confidence vote in parliament, the cricketer-turned-politician remains a popular figure.

Sunday’s rally, one of the biggest this year held by PTI, was peaceful, though police briefly clashed with some activists.

Authorities had blocked key roads by putting shipping containers to prevent supporters from attending the rally.

Khan’s spokesman Zulfi Bukhari denounced the police action in a statement.

Addressing the rally, Ali Amin, the top elected official in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province told the crowd: “God willing, we will secure the release of Imran Khan soon.”

Khan has been in prison since 2023 when he was arrested after being sentenced in a corruption case.

In jail since August 2023, Khan insists that the charges against him are designed to prevent him from returning to office. [Farooq Naeem/AFP]
The demonstration, called by Khan's PTI party, was the largest in Islamabad since the retired international cricketer was jailed last year. [Farooq Naeem/AFP]
Protesters cleared containers used by Pakistani authorities to block important roads into Islamabad before the demonstration. [Farooq Naeem/AFP]
The main political rival of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Khan remains a popular figure. [Farooq Naeem/AFP]
Khan was ousted in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in parliament. [Farooq Naeem/AFP]
Sporting tricoloured caps and waving party flags, protesters chanted slogans, including "release Imran Khan" and "rigged elections unacceptable", as the rally kicked off on swampy ground on the capital's northern outskirts. [Farooq Naeem/AFP]
Khan's arrest on corruption charges in May 2023 sparked nationwide demonstrations. [Farooq Naeem/AFP]