Tens of thousands of Israeli protesters took to the streets on Saturday in a new wave of protests to press Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sign a deal with Hamas to free captives held in Gaza.

An estimated 750,000 people hit the streets across Israel, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, as well as the Karkur Junction area near Haifa, according to local media reports.

“I think even those who were, maybe, reluctant to go out, who are not used to protest, who are sad but prefer to be in private space within their sadness, understood our voice must join together to one huge scream: Bring the hostages with a deal. Do not risk their lives,” said one protester in Tel Aviv, Efrat Machikawa, niece of captive Gadi Moses.

The protesters have been calling on the government to agree to a ceasefire deal to free dozens of captives in Gaza. The recovery of six captives’ bodies last week has reignited the anger against Netanyahu, who has insisted on a military solution to the issue.

But most of the captives have been freed through dialogue. At least 105 captives were freed as part of a truce last November. Hamas’s demand for a ceasefire and swapping of captives with Palestinian prisoners have been rejected by Netanyahu.

Israel estimates more than 100 captives are still being held in Gaza, some of whom are believed to be killed.

Hundreds of protesters blocked main roads in Tel Aviv and Haifa, leading to clashes with the police and arrests, according to Channel 12 TV, which noted that demonstrations on Saturday were “among the largest protests the country has seen since October 7, 2023”.

Israel’s onslaught against Gaza has killed more than 40,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 94,700, according to local health authorities.

Israel has also curbed the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza leading to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.