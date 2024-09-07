In Pictures

Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro leads ‘free speech’ rally in Sao Paulo

The rally comes as a response to Brazil’s decision to ban the social media platform X after it failed to meet legal standards.

Bolsonaro extends his hands into the air to acknowledge the crowds on Brazil's Independence Day.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro greets protesters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 7 [Ettore Chiereguini/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 7 Sep 2024

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has rallied thousands of protesters in central Sao Paulo to protest against the country’s ban of the social media platform X.

The demonstration was timed to the country’s Independence Day on Saturday.

It also unfolded while Bolsonaro’s political rival, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, led an official parade with the country’s military in the capital Brasilia.

Dressed in the colours of the Brazilian flag, Bolsonaro climbed atop a temporary stage erected on Sao Paulo’s main thoroughfare, Paulista Avenue, and addressed the crowd.

His remarks took aim at one of the main figures responsible for the ban on X: Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

“I hope that the Federal Senate puts the brakes on Alexandre de Moraes, this dictator who does more harm to Brazil than Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva himself,” Bolsonaro told the crowd.

De Moraes had called upon the social media platform to appoint a legal representative in Brazil, as is required under Brazilian law.

In August, when X refused to comply, De Moraes released an order for the suspension of all the platform’s activities in Brazil.

It was the culmination of an ongoing spat between De Moraes and X’s owner, Elon Musk.

The billionaire entrepreneur had closed X’s offices in Brazil earlier that month to avoid having to comply with separate court orders to suspend accounts peddling misinformation.

On September 2, Brazil’s Supreme Court unanimously upheld the decision to ban X, with all five judges offering their support.

Explaining the decision, Justice Flavio Dino said, “A party that intentionally fails to comply with court decisions appears to consider itself above the rule of law.”

But that failed to quell the uproar, particularly among members of the far right in Brazil, who considered the shuttering of X as an infringement of their free-speech rights.

Bolsonaro, a figurehead of Brazil’s far right, seized the moment to call for protest.

“When freedom of expression and the press are threatened, democracy cries out for help,” he wrote on social media on September 4.

“Therefore, I call on all Brazilians who love freedom and our democracy: Come to Paulista Avenue next Saturday, September 7!”

Bolsonaro himself has had clashes with De Moraes, who formerly led the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which oversees Brazil’s elections.

In the lead-up to the 2022 presidential elections, Bolsonaro, the incumbent, spread misinformation about electoral fraud. After he lost the vote, Bolsonaro and his allies proceeded to challenge the results, using unfounded claims to sow suspicion.

The result was weeks of protests and a violent assault on Brasilia’s government buildings on January 8, 2023, as Bolsonaro’s supporters looted the premises.

De Moraes led the Superior Electoral Court in voting to ban Bolsonaro from office until 2030 for his role in spreading false information.

At the Independence Day protest in Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro re-upped his false claims about the 2022 election.

“The 2022 elections were completely biased by the president of the Superior Electoral Court, Alexandre de Moraes,” he told the crowd, adding that the January 8 riot was a “set-up”.

Crowds in Sao Paulo gather on Independence Day to support Jair Bolsonaro.
Thousands of demonstrators arrive at Paulista Avenue in central Sao Paulo, Brazil, to hold a "free speech" rally. [Ettore Chiereguini/AP Photo]
Jair Bolsonaro, in a yellow and green Brazil shirt, speaks to the crowd through a handheld microphone.
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro used his podium to denounce a justice of Brazil's Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes. [Carla Carniel/Reuters]
A protester holds up a hand-painted sign that reads, "Thank you Elon Musk."
Many demonstrators held up signs in support of X owner Elon Musk, who has increasingly waded into politics to support far-right figures like Bolsonaro and Donald Trump. [Ettore Chiereguini/AP Photo]
Protesters hold up signs and point fingers angrily into the air at a protest in Sao Paulo.
Bolsonaro supporters used the protest to denounce perceived threats to democracy under President Lula da Silva. [Ettore Chiereguini/AP Photo]
A protester has duct tape over his mouth that reads: "STF"
A demonstrator covers his mouth with a piece of duct tape bearing the acronym for Brazil's Supreme Court, STF. [Ettore Chiereguini/AP Photo]
A protester holds up a sign with a photo of Alexandre de Moraes crossed out by Twitter's X logo.
Many signs took aim at Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the suspension of X. [Jorge Silva/Reuters]
A protester is dressed in a diaper, a dress shirt and tie. He holds up a toilet seat with Alexandre de Moraes's face inside.
One protester even dressed up as a version of Justice De Moraes wearing a diaper and called for the judge's impeachment. [Ettore Chiereguini/AP Photo]
Protesters hold up signs calling on Alexandre de Moraes to leave his post on the Supreme Court.
Many protesters held aloft signs with a hashtag that reads, "Out with Moraes". [Jorge Silva/Reuters]
A protester in Brazil holds up a picture of Elon Musk.
Other protesters used the opportunity to praise Musk, the controversial X owner and self-proclaimed "free-speech absolutist". [Jorge Silva/Reuters]
A protester in Brazil wraps themselves in an Israeli flag.
One protester was seen wrapped in the Israeli flag, a reminder of the ongoing war in Gaza and the right-wing support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. [Jorge Silva/Reuters]
An aerial view of the protests in Sao Paulo, led by Jair Bolsonaro. A stage is set up amid the crowd.
The protest comes as Brazil's far-right seeks to rally before October's municipal elections. [Ettore Chiereguini/AP Photo]
President Lula da Silva exits a black vehicle, as security services stand watch.
Meanwhile, in Brasilia, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived to oversee the Independence Day military parade. [Eraldo Peres/AP Photo]
President Lula da Silva stands in the back of a convertible vehicle during a parade, passing military members lined up at attention
President Lula da Silva defeated Bolsonaro in a tightly fought election in 2022. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]