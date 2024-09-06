In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Aftermath of Israeli military withdrawal from Jenin in occupied West Bank

Palestinians assess the massive damage following an Israeli military operation in Jenin that lasted 10 days.

Israeli forces pulled out of Jenin, leaving a mass of damaged buildings and infrastructure after one of the biggest security operations in the occupied West Bank in decades. [Ali Sawafta/Reuters]
Published On 6 Sep 2024

Israeli forces have withdrawn from Jenin in the occupied West Bank following a siege that lasted 10 days, leaving behind a trail of devastation.

At least 21 people were killed in Jenin city and the refugee camp, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement on Friday.

In a statement on Facebook, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Israel of transferring to the West Bank its brutal destruction and devastation in the Gaza Strip, as evidenced by the situation in Jenin and Tulkarem, and the refugee camps there.

Israeli armoured personnel carriers were seen leaving the Jenin camp overnight from a checkpoint set up on one of the main roads. A journalist with The Associated Press news agency inside the camp saw no evidence of any remaining troops inside as dawn broke on Friday.

The was no immediate comment from Israel’s military, which said it would issue a statement later in the day. It was not clear whether the apparent withdrawal was only a temporary measure to regroup forces.

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers have been involved for more than a week in what has been their deadliest operation in the West Bank since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October, employing what the United Nations called “lethal war-like tactics”.

The offensive has had a devastating effect on Palestinian civilians living in Jenin.

Water and electricity services have been cut, families have been confined to their homes and ambulances evacuating the wounded have been slowed on their way to nearby hospitals.

In the quiet morning on Friday, Jenin residents took advantage of the lull to rummage through the rubble of destroyed buildings and take stock of the damage.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has accused Israel of taking the "brutal crimes" committed in Gaza to the West Bank. [Ali Sawafta/Reuters]
The ministry said the Israeli raids in Jenin and Tulkarem were "a clear targeting of Palestinian civilians and the foundations of their national and human existence on their homeland". [Ali Sawafta/Reuters]
Israeli forces withdrew from Jenin city and the refugee camp in the early hours of Friday after laying siege to both for 10 days, causing residents to flee and imposing great hardship amid acute food and water shortages. [Ali Sawafta/Reuters]
Locals have told the Palestinian news agency Wafa they fear that Israeli soldiers would return to the city after a temporary withdrawal to surrounding military checkpoints. [Ali Sawafta/Reuters]
Wafa reported that Israeli soldiers had pulled out from the vicinity of the Jenin Government Hospital and the city's Ibn Sina Hospital, where they had been stationed since the large-scale incursion of the West Bank began on August 28. [Ali Sawafta/Reuters]
The military raid constitutes Israel’s largest assault on the occupied territory since the second Intifada in the early 2000s with at least 39 Palestinians killed and 130 wounded so far. [Ali Sawafta/Reuters]
It was not clear whether the apparent withdrawal was only temporary to regroup forces. [Ali Sawafta/Reuters]