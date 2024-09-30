In Pictures

Gallery|Climate Crisis

Raging wildfires in central Greece leave two people dead

Two people have died overnight in a large wildfire burning through forestland above a seaside resort in southern Greece.

A resident reacts as a wildfire approaches the village of Ano Loutro as fanned by strong winds raged uncontrolled despite the attempts of hundreds of firefighters to stop it, some 131 kilometers (81 miles) west of Athens, Greece, in the region of Corinthia, late Sunday, Sept. 29
A resident reacts as a wildfire, fanned by strong winds, approaches the village of Ano Loutro, some 131 kilometres (81 miles) west of Athens, Greece, in the region of Corinthia [AP Photo]
Published On 30 Sep 2024

Two people have died in a rugged mountainous area in central Greece while trying to help firefighters tackle a forest fire that has forced several villages to be evacuated, authorities have said.

The fire near Corinth, 140 kilometres (87 miles) west of Athens, was still burning on Monday, fanned by fierce winds.

Greek police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou said the recovered bodies were severely burnt and that laboratory tests were necessary for their identification.

The fire brigade has launched an investigation, the Greek Ministry of Citizen Protection said.

Smoke from the fire, which burned several homes and a church, hovered over the capital throughout Monday.

Greece, like other southern European countries, is plagued by destructive wildfires in the summer that have been exacerbated by global warming. The country this year has experienced its hottest-ever summer after its warmest winter on record, which left large areas with scant or no rain.

Over the past few months, authorities have had to cope with more than 4,500 wildfires in countryside left parched by a protracted drought and early summer heatwaves, in what was considered the most dangerous fire season in two decades.

A wildfire approaches the village of Kallithea as fanned by strong winds raged uncontrolled despite the attempts of hundreds of firefighters to stop it, some 149 kilometers (93 miles) west of Athens, Greece, in the region of Corinthia, late Sunday, Sept. 29
A wildfire approaches the village of Kallithea, in the region of Corinthia. The fire raged uncontrolled despite the attempts of hundreds of firefighters to stop it. [AP Photo]
A wildfire burns a forest near the village of Kallithea as fanned by strong winds raged uncontrolled despite the attempts of hundreds of firefighters to stop it, some 149 kilometers (93 miles) west of Athens, Greece, in the region of Corinthia, late Sunday, Sept. 29
Greece this year experienced its hottest summer after its warmest winter on record, which left large areas with scant or no rain. [AP Photo]
A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames near the village of Kallithea as fanned by strong winds raged uncontrolled despite the attempts of the authorities to stop the wildfire, some 149 kilometers (93 miles) west of Athens, Greece, in the region of Corinthia, late Sunday, Sept. 29
A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames near the village of Kallithea. [AP Photo]
Locals watch a wildfire burning near the village of Helidori, near Corinth, Greece, September 30
Locals watch a wildfire burning near the village of Helidori, near Corinth. [Nikos Christofakis/Reuters]
A firefighting helicopter drops water drop as a wildfire burns in the village of Pyrgos, near Corinth, on September 30
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in the village of Pyrgos, near Corinth. [Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP]
The sun sets behind the Philopappos hill as smoke from a wildfire which is located some 150 kilometers (93 miles) southwest of Athens, covers the sky over the western suburbs of Greece's capital, Monday, Sept. 30
The sun sets behind the Philopappos hill as smoke from a wildfire located some 150km (93 miles) southwest of Athens covers the sky over the western suburbs of Greece's capital. [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]
People enjoy the view with the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill, as smoke from a wildfire burning in Corinth region blankets Athens
People enjoy the view of the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill, as smoke blankets Athens. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
A local resident reacts as a wildfire burns in the village of Pyrgos, near Corinth, on September 30
A local resident reacts as a wildfire burns in the village of Pyrgos, near Corinth. [Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP]