Worldwide protests against Israel’s war on Lebanon, Gaza

Thousands of people have rallied across the world, calling on Israel to end its war on Gaza and Lebanon.

Demonstrators march through the streets against Israeli strikes in Gaza and Lebanon at a protest rally in the central business district of Sydney
Demonstrators march through the streets against Israeli strikes in Gaza and Lebanon in the central business district of Sydney, Australia. [Saeed Khan/AFP]
Published On 29 Sep 2024

People have rallied around the world in response to Israel’s deadly military offensive in Lebanon and Gaza. Solidarity protests have also been organised against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Demonstrators expressed outrage and demanded an end to the Israeli violence in Gaza, describing the situation as “genocide” and insisting on global action.

Israel has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians since it launched its offensive in October 2023. Israel launched the war after more than 1,100 people were killed in an attack by Palestinian groups led by Hamas.

Palestinians have been fighting against Israeli occupation of their land for decades. Earlier this month, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution calling on Israel to end the occupation. The resolution came months after the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory is unlawful and should swiftly be brought to an end.

Hundreds marched from Odenplan to the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, waving Palestinian and Lebanese flags.

“Hands off Lebanon” and “Free Palestine” filled the air. Swedish artist and activist Samuel Girma called Israel “a terrorist state” and urged a boycott of trade with Israel following “terror attacks on Beirut and Lebanon”.

Swedish doctor Uno Horn condemned Israel’s operations. “They are killing children,” said Horn. “It’s not war; it’s a terror attack.”

Similar protests unfolded in Helsinki, where demonstrators demanded an immediate end to Israeli operations in Lebanon.

In Paris, protesters gathered near the Innocents Fountain, holding banners that read “End the genocide in Gaza” and “Boycott Israel”.

Many wore keffiyehs and carried images of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli forces in 2022.

Alongside, organised by the Palestinian Action Committee, protesters marched from the Levent Metro Station to the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, chanting: “Murderer Israel, get out of Palestine” and “Murderer Israel, get out of Lebanon”.

Carrying a large Palestinian flag, they unfurled a banner that read: “Genocidal Israel will be held accountable, the resisting peoples of Palestine and Lebanon will win.”

Protests were also organised in Indian-administered Kashmir against the killing of Hezbollah leader.

Protesters encouraged their governments to halt arms deals with Israel and to stand against the escalating violence.

AUSTRALIA FREE PALESTINE RALLY MELBOURNE
Protesters march during a rally for Gaza and Lebanon at the State Library of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia. [James Ross/EPA]
Protests erupt around the world against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Lebanon
Protesters gather with placards in protest against the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon in Paris, France. [Esra Taskın/Anadolu]
Protests erupt around the world against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Lebanon
Hundreds of people gathered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to protest against Israel's attacks on Gaza and Lebanon. [Rateb al-Safadi/Anadolu]
Protests erupt around the world against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Lebanon
People wave Lebanese and Iraqi flags as they show solidarity with Lebanon in the central holy shrine city of Najaf. [Qassem al-Kaabi/AFP]
Protests erupt around the world against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Lebanon
People protest in Baghdad, Iraq, following the announcement of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's death. [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
Protests erupt around the world against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Lebanon
Hundreds of people gather in Palestine Square in Tehran to protest against Israel's attacks in Lebanon. [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu]
Protests erupt around the world against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Lebanon
Demonstrators holding Palestinian and Lebanese flags gather to protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon in Stockholm, Sweden. [Atila Altuntas/Anadolu]
Protests in Finland against Israel's attacks on Lebanon
People gather to protest against Israeli attacks over Lebanon in Helsinki, Finland. [Alessandro Rampazzo/Anadolu]
Demonstrators gesture as they carry pictures of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during a protest, following his killing in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, outside Al Kalouti mosque near the Israeli embassy in Amman
People carry pictures of Nasrallah during a protest outside al-Kalouti Mosque near the Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan. [Jehad Shelbak/Reuters]
Shiite Muslims protest against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Karachi,
People protest against Nasrallah's killing and the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon in Karachi, Pakistan. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
Kashmiri Shia Muslims shout slogans during a protest against Israel following the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
People shout slogans during a protest in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, against Nasrallah's killing. [Sharafat Ali/Reuters]