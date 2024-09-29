Israeli protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv, calling for the government to refocus on securing the release of captives from Gaza as the military killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday in an offensive in Lebanon.

Those critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government argue that efforts should be concentrated on freeing those still held captive by Hamas rather than opening a new war front with Hezbollah in the country’s north.

The number of attendees on Saturday evening was noticeably lower than in previous protests but exceeded the limit of 1,000 in gatherings in central Israel.

The stricter guidelines came after air raid sirens sounded across the centre of the country after it was announced that Nasrallah had been killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut on Friday.

Large bangs were also heard after a missile was fired from Yemen and intercepted, according to the Israeli military.

Israeli strikes also continued in Beirut’s southern suburbs throughout the early evening on Saturday, sending large clouds of smoke over the city.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire at the border since October 8 in the wake of Israel’s war on Gaza.